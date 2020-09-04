Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 22 to Sept. 4.
- Kennesaw Thai Cuisine, 2754 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 9-3.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-3.
- Yogli Mogli, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-3.
- Pizza Hut, 4221 Bells Ferry Road, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 9-3.
- Chin Chin Chinese Restaurant, 617 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 9-2.
- Captain D's, 3439 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 9-2.
- Lil Bites - Base, 4682 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 9-2.
- Senor Tequila Grill & Bar 2, 3599 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 9-2.
- Yogli Mogli - Sandy Plains, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 9-2.
- American Deli, 1651 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-1.
- Infusion Crab ATL, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-1.
- Ripe Juicery - BASE, 2744 Watts Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-31.
- Gourmet Cafe, 1166 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 8-31.
- Atlantic Buffet, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 8-31.
- Ripe Juicery - Mobile, 2744 Watts Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-31.
- Wahlburgers, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 8-31.
- Pho Oh Pho, 1812 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 8-31.
- Hikaru Ramen, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 8-31.
- Dunkin Donuts, 611 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-28.
- Dairy Queen, 1641 Springs Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-28.
- Brix On Main, 4843 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-28.
- Fresh To Order, 1333 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 8-28.
- Five Finger Philly #2 - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 8-28.
- Mzizi Coffee Roaster, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-28.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Mobile, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-28.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Base, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 8-28.
- Wendy's, 923 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 83. Date: 8-28.
- Wendy's, 3835 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-28.
- J. Christopher's, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-27.
- Mariscos Las Islitas, 821 Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 8-27.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 8-27.
- Dunkin Donuts, 1610 Ridenour Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-26.
- Oyster Cafe, 3060 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 8-26.
- Kale Me Crazy, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 8-26.
- Subway, 515 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 8-26.
- Little Cottage, 652 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 8-26.
- Wing & Fish GA, 690 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-26.
- Checkers, 41 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 8-25.
- Moes Southwest Grill #348, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 8-25.
- Five Guys, 4269 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-25.
- Tin Lizzy's Cantina, 3470 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 8-24.
- Bruster's Real Ice Cream - Town Center, 2960 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 8-24.
- El Taco Naco (Inside BP), 3459 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 75. Date: 8-24.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.