Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 16-28.
- Starbucks Coffee #13946, 4648 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 9-28.
- Paulee's Place II, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 9-28.
- Nest The, 2921 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 9-28.
- Johnny's Steaks & Bar-B-Que, 4179 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 83. Date: 9-28.
- Atkin Park Tavern, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 9-28.
- TP - Infiniti Club at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 9-28.
- TP - Food Portable P233 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 9-28.
- TP - Food Trailer at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-28.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Pool Kitchen, Bar & Pantry, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 9-28.
- Salazar Bakery, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 9-28.
- Full Throttle Roadhouse, 1420 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 9-28.
- WNB Factory, 2769 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-28.
- African Delights, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 9-28.
- Starbucks, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-28.
- Planet Smoothie/Tasti D Lite, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 9-27.
- Papa John's Pizza #420, 5100 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 93. Date: 9-27.
- IHOP #2090, 2390 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-27.
- Captain D's #3568, 5545 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 9-27.
- Subway #19022, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 9-27.
- El Taco Veloz, 2431 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 9-27.
- Chick-Fil-A #0802 at Woodlawn Square, 1201 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-27.
- Villa Italian Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-27.
- Paleteria La Providencia, 445 Pat Mell Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 9-24.
- Taco Bell, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-24.
- Newk's Eatery, 1975 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 9-24.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Mama Jugs Ice Tea #1, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-24.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Mama Jugs Ice Tea #2, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-24.
- Paleteria La Michoacana, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-23.
- Boston Market Restaurant #1602, 2014 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 9-23.
- Another Chance, 2221 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-23.
- Dunkin Donuts #354408, 836 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 9-23.
- Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar, 5590 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 9-23.
- Murray's Kitchen - Mobile, 36 Collins Place, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- Cluck-N-Mooh, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 71. Date: 9-23.
- Willie B's Sisters Southern Cuisine - Base, 6041 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 86. Date: 9-23.
- Lintons Caribbean Cuisine, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/John's Ice Cream, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Charles Concessions 3 - Cotton Candy Stand, 2245 Callaway Road, Marieta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Jim's Ice Cream, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Bianco's Pork Chop, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Bianco's Chicken Wagon, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Bianco's Ugly Pug, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Bianco's French Fry, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Bianco's Funnel Cake, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Bianco's Pizza, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/T&J Foods - Funnel Cake, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Drew Popper, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Drew Corn Dogs, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Totally Nutz, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Kona Ice, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Moose Joose Slush, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
- 2021 North Georgia State Fair/Fried Cookie Dough Factory, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-23.
