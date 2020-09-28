Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 19-25.
- Mazzy's Sports Bar & Grill II, 2217 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-25.
- Kale Me Crazy Smyrna, 4500 West Village Place, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 9-25.
- Dunkin PC, 1101 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-25.
- Crispina Ristorante and Pizzeria, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-25.
- 2020 Fair Food Is A Must/Drew Lemonade #1, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-25.
- 2020 Fair Food Is A Must/Drew Lemonade #2, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-25.
- 2020 Fair Food Is A Must/Emma's Funnel Cake, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-25.
- 2020 Fair Food Is A Must/Drew Popper, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-25.
- 2020 Fair Food Is A Must/Baby Cake's Funnel, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-25.
- 2020 Fair Food Is A Must/ICEE, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-25.
- Starbucks Coffee, 2424 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-24.
- Culvers of Kennesaw, 2460 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 9-24.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-23.
- Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe, 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 98. Datre: 9-23.
- Sushi Yu, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 9-23.
- Salazar Bakery, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-23.
- Paloma Food - Base, 4971 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 9-23.
- Phenomenal Seafood, 2495 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 9-23.
- Revive Coffee, Espresso & Tea, 1680 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 9-22.
- Guston's Grille and Tap, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 9-22.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Kennesaw, 620 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 9-22.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant #1, 2620 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 9-22.
- Art's Bagels & More, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 9-22.
- Panda Express #695, 741 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 88. Date: 9-22.
- IHOP #489,3130 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 9-22.
- Wingstop Acworth #1288, 3265 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 9-22.
- JoJo Fritay, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 9-22.
- Grand Champion BBQ, 6255 River View Road, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 9-22.
- C'est Si Bon Pastry and Restaurant, 560 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 9-21.
- Los Bravos, 2125 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 9-21.
- Buffalo's Cafe, 3161 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 9-21.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #2706, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 9-21.
- Suburban Tap, 1318 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-21.
- McDonald's #14377, 3316 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 9-21.
- Baby Tommy's Taste of New York, 497 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 9-21.
- Kennesaw Coffee Company, 3070 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-21.
- Golden Krust, 180 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 9-21.
- American Deli, 180 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-21.
- Guthrie's, 787 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 9-21.
- Siete Tacos and Tequila, 68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-21.
- El Texanito Mexican Grill, 1815 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-21.
