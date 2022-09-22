Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 15-21.
- King Kong Wings Mableton, 1153 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 85. Date: 9-21.
- ATL Best Wings, 5015 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 89. Date: 9-21.
- Hardee's #1506200, 4850 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 9-21.
- Omni Hotel At The Battery Atlanta Pool Kitchen, Bar & Pantry, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 9-21.
- Hyderabad Xpress, 2772 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 9-21.
- La Chingada Bar & Grill, 2074 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 9-21.
- TP - Ballpark Classics Stand 116 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-20.
- Starbucks Coffee #8293, 2559 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 9-20.
- Sky Restaurant Bar & Grill, 5590 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 9-20.
- TP - 1871 Grille Stand 113 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 9-20.
- IHOP #2090, 2390 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- Hidalgo's Mexican Restaurant, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-20.
- Waffle House #1219, 1410 Dura Drive SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-20.
- TP - Chop House At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- TP - Infiniti Club At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 9-20.
- TP - Terrapin Taproom At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 9-20.
- TP - Chick-Fil-A P334 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- TP - H&F Burger P137 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- TP - Fox Bros P152 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- TP - Taco Factory P231 At Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- The Juicy Crab, 2524 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 9-20.
- Kale Me Crazy - West Cobb, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 9-20.
- The Red Eyed Mule, 430 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 9-20.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill - Austell #3501, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 9-20.
- Domino's Pizza, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- Wendy's, 1753 Macland Road SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 9-20.
- TP - Chick-Fil-A At Truist Park Stand #326, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-20.
- Turmeric Indian Restaurant, 1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- Riverside Epicenter Subway #31660, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 9-19.
- Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 3326 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 9-19.
- Ted's Montana Grill #10, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 9-19.
- Reveille Cafe, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-19.
- McDonald's #2624, 3010 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-19.
- JG Chicken & Seafood, 737 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 9-19.
- Ameen Fish & Wing, 818 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 9-19.
- WNB Factory @ Smyrna, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 9-19.
- Subway, 85 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-19.
- Moxie Burger, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Copper Top Cafe, 3100 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-15.
- Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Seafood, 2744 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 9-15.
- Waffle House #960, 2661 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-15.
- First Watch Restaurant, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-15.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-15.
- Pokeworks, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 9-15.
- Lemon Butter Seafood Restaurant, 1854 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-15.
