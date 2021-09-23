Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 16-22.
- Cheeseburger Bobby's, 2768 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 9-22.
- Iron Age, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 9-22.
- Mzizi Coffee Roaster, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-22.
- Parkaire Flying Biscuit, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-22.
- Cafe Hot Wings, 1951 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 88. Date: 9-20.
- San Francisco Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 9-20.
- Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-20.
- J. Christopher's, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-20.
- Cracker Barrell Old Country Store #30, 2150 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-20.
- Rio Steakhouse and Bakery, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 9-20.
- Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen, 3205 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-20.
- China King, 2909 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 9-17.
- Wendy's #92, 2668 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-17.
- Fit Foodies, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 9-17.
- Taquito Express, 3065 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 9-17.
- Southern Mugs, 3625 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 9-17.
- Scoville Hot Chicken, 2960 Shallowford Road, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-17.
- TP - 3rd Base Dugout Lounge at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Truist and Delta Club at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-16.
- TP - VC Stand 136 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Papa John's Pizza, 1325 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-16.
- Subway #12320, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 9-16.
- TP - VC Stand 342 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - VC Stand 241 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Jimmy John's, 1337 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-16.
- TP - VC Stand 114 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - The Slice and Centerfield Market Stands 149 & 150 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Ballpark Classics/1871 Grille Stand 312 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 9-16.
- TP - 1871 Grille Stand 113 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 78. Date: 9-16.
- TP - 1871 Grille Stand 141 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Taco Factory Stand 151 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 9-16.
- Captain D's #3741, 3856 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 9-16.
- Arby's #8041, 3319 N. Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 9-16.
- TP - The Carvery P112 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Taco Factory P120 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Waffle House P130 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - 1871 Grille P315 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Mayfield P322 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Mayfield P330 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Waffle House Stand 311 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Mayfield P340 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Mayfield P156 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Conecuh Sausage P219 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Taco Bell/Long John Silvers, 3390 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Chophouse 2 (CH2) at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 9-16.
- Great Wall Chinese & Sushi Bar, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-16.
- TP - Bar Cart Portable Plaza at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Stockyard Burgers and Bones, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-16.
- TP - 1st Base Market at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Back Porch at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 9-16.
- Braves Visiting Player's Clubhouse at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Braves Team Player's Clubhouse at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 9-16.
