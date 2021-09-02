Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Aug. 26-Sept. 1.
- Waffle House #494, 920 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-1.
- Mellow Mushroom, 2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 9-1.
- Shai-Karr Eatery, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-1.
- Pizza Hut #4794, 1386 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-1.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-31.
- Waffle House #2200, 2316 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 8-31.
- Marietta Diner, 306 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 8-31.
- Afro Caribbean Restaurant, 5075 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 8-31.
- Ray's Donuts, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 8-31.
- Wing City, 2467 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 8-30.
- Kennesaw Thai Cuisine, 2754 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 8-30.
- Filling Station Cafe, The, 550 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 8-30.
- Mi Mexico, 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 75. Date: 8-30.
- KSU-Collegiate Concessions-Con 1 Pizza/Salsa Aisle 108, 3200 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-27.
- KSU-Collegiate Concessions-Con 2 Soccer Georgian Grill South, 3200 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 8-27.
- KSU-Collegiate Concessions-Con 3 Soccer Georgian Grill East, 3200 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 8-27.
- Philly Connection, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-27.
- Collegiate Concessions - Mable House Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 8-27.
- Nutrition Stop, The, 365 Villa Rica Way, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 8-27.
- Starbucks & Pizza Hut at Target T-2121, 1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 8-26.
- Taco Bell #30610, 2204 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 8-26.
- Kennesaw Place, 2800 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 8-26.
- Suburban Tap, 1318 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 8-26.
- Ted's Montana Grill #10, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 8-26.
- Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 8-26.
- Garden & Gun Club, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 8-26.
- Checkers Drive Thru, 3745 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 8-26.
