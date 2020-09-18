Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 12-18.
- Taco T, 1065 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 9-17.
- Highlands Grill, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 9-17.
- Zeus Greek Street Food, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 42. Date: 9-17.
- Juicy Crab, The, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 78. Date: 9-17.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries GA-0098, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 9-17.
- Pisano's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, 2740 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 9-17.
- Fuego Tortilla Restaurant, 50 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 9-17.
- Himalayan Kitchen, 1651 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 9-17.
- The Original Hot Dog Factory, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-17.
- Pizza Hut, 3309 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 98. Date: 9-17.
- Hibachi Express, 2596 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 9-16.
- Nibbles Grill, 4628 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Pizza By Fuscos, 4815 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 9-16.
- Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar, 5590 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 9-16.
- Sips of Tea, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-16.
- Pizza Hut, 2860 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 9-16.
- Sonic Drive-In, 2705 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 9-15.
- Superfood Company, The, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-15.
- Big Easy Snoballs, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-15.
- Pizza Hut, 4480 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 9-15.
- Pizza Hut, 5005 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 9-15.
- Varsity, The - Town Center, 2790 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 9-14.
- Hardee's, 3069 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-14.
- Rick's Hot Wings, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-14.
- Dunkin Donuts, 4395 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 9-14.
- Anchor Bar, 2708 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 76. Date: 9-14.
- McDonald's, 4381 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 9-14.
