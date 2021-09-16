Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 9-15.
- Taqueria Morelos, 1300 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-15.
- Mas & J International Food, 5590 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 9-15.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-15.
- IHOP #4454, 5131 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 9-15.
- O'Charley's #323, 3550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 9-15.
- Kale Me Crazy, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 9-15.
- Starbucks Coffee #11120, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 9-14.
- Subway, 2610 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 9-14.
- Dairy Queen - Mableton, 1010 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 9-14.
- US Cafe, 4499 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 9-14.
- McDonald's #4905, 2700 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-14.
- La Michoacana Helados 2, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 9-14.
- Clean Juice Sandy Plains Marketplace, 3460 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-14.
- Birdie's Wings, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 9-14.
- Ruby Tuesday's, 2435 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 9-14.
- Waffle House #424, 4458 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 9-13.
- Eataliano Kitchen Pizza Bar, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-13.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 3795 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-10.
- Firehouse Subs #875, 2860 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 75. Date: 9-10.
- Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar Marietta, 1477 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-10.
- Great Wraps, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 9-10.
- Little Caesars, 4870 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 9-10.
- Elizabeth's Delightful Edibles, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-10.
- China King, 2909 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 67. Date: 9-9.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2661 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-9.
- Panera Bread Bakery Cafe #4310, 954 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 9-9.
- Zaxby's, 4410 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 89. Date: 9-9.
- Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain, 1718 Old 41 Highway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-9.
- Europhoria Cafe, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-9.
- Sonic Drive-In, 2705 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 9-9.
