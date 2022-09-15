Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 8-14.
- Taco Cantina, 2517 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 9-14.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels #3159, 2460 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 9-14.
- Smitty's Lockdown BBQ, 2900 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 9-14.
- Five Star Food Services, 5521 Collins Boulevard, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 9-14.
- The Vineyard Cafe & Wine Bar, 1295 W. Spring Street, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 9-14.
- La Chingada Bar & Grill, 2074 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 65. Date: 9-14.
- J Buffalo Wings, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 9-14.
- Tea Station, 1200 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-14.
- Mouth Jarring Experience, 696 Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 9-14.
- Subway, 2610 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-13.
- La Bella Pizza, 2635 Sandy Plains Rod, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 9-13.
- Chef LA's Fish Fry, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 9-13.
- San Francisco Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-13.
- Bandido Wings, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 9-13.
- Moxie Burger, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 9-13.
- Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 9-13.
- McDonald's #35635, 3260 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 9-13.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2716 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-13.
- Chef LA's Fish Fry - Base, 4924 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 9-13.
- Healthy Smoothies (Inside LA Fitness), 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 9-12.
- 26 Thai Kitchen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 9-12.
- Subway #36637, 6250 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-12.
- Taqueria El Buen Sazon, 814 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 9-12.
- Home Depot/Pepper Mexican Grill, 2455 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-9.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #3, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 9-9.
- KSU Cafe - Starbucks, 402 Bartow Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-9.
- KSU Dining Services - The Village Kitchen, 3805 Canton Place NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-9.
- KSU - Cinnabon, 480 Bartow Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-9.
- Golden Corral, 2211 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 9-8.
- Hoki Japanese Restaurant, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 9-8.
- Paulee's Place II, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 9-8.
- Wingstop, 3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 9-8.
- Chicago Pizza, 3150 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 9-8.
- Burger King #13721, 2610 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 9-8.
- American Deli, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 9-8.
- Miller's Ale House, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 70. Date: 9-8.
- Villa Italian Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-8.
- Cava, 4400 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-8.
