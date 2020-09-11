Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 5-11.
- JJ's Pizzeria, 2211 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 9-10.
- Pizza Hut, 5070 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 9-10.
- Jamba, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-10.
- Pacific Spice Thai & Chinese Restaurant, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 9-9.
- Chick-Fil-A at Sprayberry Square, 2530 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-9.
- Marlow's Tavern, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 9-9.
- Pelica's Snoballs Kennesaw, 3081 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 9-9.
- Express Grub (Inside BP), 1090 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-9.
- El Taco Naco (Inside BP), 3459 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 82. Date: 9-9.
- Wendy's of Merchants Walk, 1312 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-9.
- Cigar Cellar, The, 2500 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-9.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2270 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 9-8.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of East Cobb, 4721 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-8.
- Minas Emporium, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 79. Date: 9-8.
- Ming's Asian Kitchen, 4665 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-8.
- La Michoacana, 975 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-8.
- Pizza Hut, 3600 Cherokee Street, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 9-8.
