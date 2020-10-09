Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 3-9.
- Jimmy John's, 801 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-8.
- Roam, 3101 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 10-08.
- Peace Love & Pizza #5, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 79. Date: 10-8.
- Pizza Hut #4794, 1386 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-8.
- Miyako Hibachi Sushi & Steakhouse, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 88. Date: 10-8.
- Zaxby's, 750 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-8.
- Allgood Head Start, 461 Allgood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-8.
- Wade's, 1061 Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 10-8.
- Asian Garden, 3335 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 89. Date: 10-8.
- Cafe Lucia, 1260 W. Spring Street, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 10-8.
- Chick-Fil-A #0802 at Woodlawn Square, 1201 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-8.
- Mr. Wonton, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 73. Date: 10-8.
- Subway #2569, 822 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 78. Date: 10-8.
- Waffle House #2070, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 66. Date: 10-7.
- Sabor Do Brazil, 2800 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 10-7.
- Waffle House #1496, 3255 Florence Road, Powder Springs. Score: 80. Date: 10-7.
- Minas Emporium, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 10-7.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #35, 2995 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 10-7.
- Subway #33446, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 76. Date: 10-7.
- Shane's Rib Shack, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 10-7.
- Subway, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 10-6.
- Starbucks Coffee #8260, 1207 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-6.
- Waterstone Events, 4849 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Rotisserie Shop, The, 2615 Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 10-6.
- Tom and Chee - Base, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-6.
- Cheeseburger Bobby's, 125 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-6.
- Peking Garden, 2526 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 10-6.
- McDonald's #31679, 4860 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 10-6.
- Five Finger Philly - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 10-6.
- Las Gorditas Duranguenzes, 2148 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 10-6.
- Lanzhou Ramen, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- El Solecito Mexican Grill of Mableton, 511 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 54. Date: 10-6.
- Henri's Bakery & Deli, 68 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- El Volcan Restaurante, 371 Pat Mell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-5.
- Green Lotus, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 10-5.
- Nick's Bar-B-Q, Store #2, 3329 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 10-5.
- Juicy Crab, The, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 10-5.
- Mr. Kebab, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 10-5.
- Cafe Blue, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 10-5.
- Anchor Bar, 2708 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 10-5.
- On the Move Catering - Mobile, 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 10-5.
- On the Move Catering - Base of Operation, 705 S. Gordon Road SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 10-5.
- Little Caesars, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Score: 10-5.
