Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.
- Subway #2331, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 10-5.
- Papa John's Pizza #402, 853 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 10-5.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 10-5.
- Vespucci's Pizza & Pasta Tavern, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-5.
- Marco's Pizza #8460, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 10-5.
- El Jefe's Taqueria, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-5.
- Lolo's Cafe, 451 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-5.
- Momo Son Ramen, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-5.
- Bullgogi, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score; 100. Date: 10-5.
- Cava, 2935 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 10-5.
- Marco's Pizza #8314, 4855 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 10-5.
- Domino's Pizza #4160, 3880 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-4.
- Taco Bell #32648, 1642 Mulkey Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 10-4.
- Zaxby's, 3511 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 10-4.
- KFC #G135088, 5040 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 10-4.
- Waffle House #577, 3521 Baker Road, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 10-4.
- McDonald's #2947, 4819 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-4.
- Smoothie King #1190, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 10-4.
- El Rinconcito Tropical 2, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-4.
- El Paraiso Antojeria & Neveria, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-4.
- Wendy's of Mars Hill, 45 Mars Hill Road, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 10-4.
- Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-4.
- Subway #5806, 2872 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-1.
- Firehouse Subs #1391, 2745 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-1.
- Classique Dining Room, 5761 Harding Drive SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 10-1.
- Philly and Wrap, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-1.
- Siete Tacos and Tequila, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-1.
- Marietta Donuts II, 2953 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-1.
- Starbucks Coffee #8411, 2424 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-30.
- Subway, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 9-30.
- Mezza Luna Pasta & Seafood, 1669 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 63. Date: 9-30.
- Miyako Hibachi Sushi & Steakhouse, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 9-30.
- Queen Tea, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 9-30.
- Superfood Company, The, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 9-30.
- Touchdown Wings, 2586 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 9-30.
- JG Chicken And Seafood, 3660 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-30.
- Wicked Wings, 4430 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 9-30.
- Jersey Mikes Subs, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 9-29.
- Granny's Soulfood, 1355 Blair Bridge Road, Austell. Score: 80. Date: 9-29.
- Ralph's Tavern and Grill, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 9-29.
- Social at Vinings, The, 2401 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 9-29.
- Waffle House #1348, 650 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 9-29.
- McDonald's #10167, 305 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 9-29.
- Clean Juice, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-29.
- Pizza Hut #31136, 4221 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 9-29.
- Jamba #1445, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-29.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.