Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 21-26.
- China Taste Restaurant, 3599 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 10-26.
- Waffle House #2168, 1176 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-26.
- Cafe 200, 200 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 10-26.
- Allgood Head Start, 461 Allgood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-26.
- Billares Y Taqueria Guerrero, 350 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 10-26.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries GA-0262, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-26.
- McDonald's #35635, 3260 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 10-26.
- Poke Company The, 789 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-26.
- Lobster Dogs - Mobile, 1927 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker. Score: 79. Date: 10-26.
- Taco Bell #4026, 1906 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-25.
- Gourmet Cafe, 1166 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 10-25.
- El Volcan Restaurante, 371 Pat Mell Road, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 10-25.
- Waffle House #622, 2165 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 10-25.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #2706, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 10-25.
- El Pollo Dorado, 715 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-25.
- Oolong Bubble Teahouse, 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 10-25.
- Las Gorditas Duranguenzes, 2148 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 10-25.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 2555 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-25.
- Wings & Tings, 2555 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-25.
- KSU Cafe - Chick-Fil-A, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-22.
- KSU Cafe - Stingers, 1100 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-22.
- Casita Mexican Kitchen, 682 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-22.
- KSU - Hissho Sushi & KSU Marietta, 860 Rossbacher Way SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-22.
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2716 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-22.
- Wendy's of Vaughn, 1905 Vaughn Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-22.
- Marie's Kitchen, 1510 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 10-22.
- Alumni Cookie Dough, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-22.
- King Kong Wings Mableton, 1153 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 10-21.
- Bowl, The, 369 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-21.
- Hardee's #1506200, 4850 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 10-21.
- Sonny's Real Pit Bar-B-Q, 160 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-21.
- Paco's Mexican Restaurant, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 10-21.
- House of Lu 2, 89 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 10-21.
- Blaxican The - Mobile, 5260 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners. Score: 100: Date: 10-21.
- Xtraction, 2932 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-21.
- On North, Eatery and Bar, 113 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-21.
- Dunkin Donuts #356296, 2462 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-21.
- Anchor Bar, 2708 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-21.
- 1911 Biscuits & Burgers, 3120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 10-21.
- Sam's B B Q 1, 4958 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-21.
- Bojangles, 2745 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-21.
