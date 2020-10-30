Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 24-30.
- Bradley's Bar & Grill, 4961 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-28.
- Sports Grill The, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 10-28.
- Waffle House #595, 170 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-28.
- Penang Malaysian & Thai Cuisine, 2491 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 10-28.
- Chick-fil-A Austell Road, 3951 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 10-28.
- Marco's Pizza #8460, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 10-28.
- Lolo's Cafe, 451 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 10-28.
- Taqueria La Villa II, 2851 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-28.
- Johnny's Pizza, 2970 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-28.
- Epicenter Subway #31660, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 10-27.
- Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 66. Date: 10-27.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-27.
- Tokyo Express, 1304 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 10-27.
- Farmer's Basket, 1306 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 10-27.
- Epicenter - 600 Degrees Pizza, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 83. Date: 10-27.
- Bojangle's, 5220 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 10-27.
- R'Jabs Wings, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 10-27.
- Forks & Flavors, 2920 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 10-27.
- Volcano Steak & Sushi, 1720 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 80. Date: 10-26.
- Cook Out, 9 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-26.
