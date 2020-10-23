Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 17-23.
- Bruster's Real Ice Cream, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-22.
- El Taco Azteca Bar & Grill, 2689 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 74. Date: 10-22.
- Subourbon Bar, 2718 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 10-22.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2728 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 10-22.
- Fern Gully Jamaican Cafe, 2756 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 10-22.
- McDonald's #5533, 2591 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 10-22.
- Dunkin Donuts #356296, 2462 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-22.
- Paloma Food - Mobile, 4971 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 10-22.
- Infusion Crab ATL, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-22.
- Taste of Grace Food Truck - Mobile, 4245 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 10-22.
- Haagen Dazs, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-21.
- Garvey West Indian Grocery & Restaurant, 2575 Whitehaven Drive, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-21.
- Los Bravos, 2125 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-21.
- Burger King #13623, 1675 Gaylor Street, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 10-21.
- Captain D's #3741, 3856 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-21.
- Ken's Corner Grill, 2934 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 10-21.
- Delkwood Grill, 2769 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 10-21.
- Fresh To Order, 1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 63. Date: 10-21.
- House of Lu 2, 89 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-21.
- Chick-Fil-A East Lake, 2105 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-21.
- Bernie's, 2825 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-21.
- Thai Basil and Sushi Zen, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 84. Date: 10-21.
- Dairy Queen, 5160 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 89. Date: 10-21.
- Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-21.
- Martin's Restaurant, 3721 Floyd Road, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 10-20.
- Juicy Crab, 1345 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 10-20.
- 1885 Grill Acworth, 4438 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 10-20.
- Jamba Smoothie Truck - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Island Spice, 2535 Hickory Grove Road, Acworth. Score: 70. Date: 10-19.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1435 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 10-19.
- Rande Voo Restaurant Lounge LLC, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 10-19.
