Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 14-20.
- Subway #1043, 85 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Canterfield of Kennesaw, 4381 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #2, 2460 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 10-20.
- Duck Donuts, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Pizza Legion, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 10-20.
- TP - Good Game Powered By Top Golf Swing Suites, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 10-20.
- Popeyes, 1101 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-20.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 10-20.
- Cenacle The, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 83. Date: 10-19.
- Starbucks #26561, 1955 Cobb Parkway N., Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-19.
- Over Look Cafe, 2849 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 10-19.
- Tonita's Restaurant, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 10-19.
- A Portrait on a Plate Catering, 1588 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 10-19.
- Karachi Broast & Grill, 1475 Terrill Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-19.
- Parc at Piedmont - Food, 999 Hood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 10-19.
- Bowlero Austell, 2750 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-19.
- Johnny's NY Style Pizza, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-19.
- Farmer's Basket, 1306 Cumberland SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 10-19.
- Creatwood Tavern, 1090 Windy Hill ROad, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 10-19.
- MOD Pizza, 1945 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
- Revolving Sushi Factory, 2700 Town Center Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 10-19.
- Gyro Wrap Street Food Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 10-19.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 10-19.
- Mulligan's Food & Spirits, 698 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-19.
- Juice Bar Paradise, 1453 Terrell Mill Rodd SE. Score: 92. Date: 10-19.
- The Cenacle 2 Go - Base, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 83. Date: 10-19.
- Kays Cuisine, 2579 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 10-19.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 10-18.
- Corner Bakery Cafe, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 10-18.
- Subway #47365 - Milford Crossing, 2909 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-18.
- Minato Japanese Restaurant, 2697 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 10-18.
- Leadership Development Cafe, 3400 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-18.
- Rockin Jump, 2784 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 79. Date: 10-18.
- Social Kitchen, 3100 Interstate North Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 10-18.
- Ph'East - Common Area, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-18.
- Ph'East - Kung Fu Tea, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 10-18.
- Rise Coffee & Tea, 4651 Sandy Plains Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 10-18.
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 10-18.
- El Borrego De Oro, 724 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-18.
- Starbucks Coffee #13879, 811 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-15.
- Waffle House #2096, 4797 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-15.
- Cluck-N-Mooh, 3894 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-15.
- I Lounge Taste The Difference, 40 Dodd Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-15.
- Kai's & Ko Restaurant & Lounge, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-15.
- Mezza Luna Pasta & Seafood, 1669 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
- El Coyote Smyrna, 2500 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 10-14.
- Zama Mexican Cuisine & Margarita Bar, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 10-14.
- Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Seafood, 2744 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 10-14.
- Sunrise at East Cobb, 1551 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-14.
- Zone Coffee Bar The, 32 N. Fairground Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
- Cru Food & Wine Bar, 915 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 10-14.
- Taps at Ph'East, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
- Ph'East - Lifting Noodles Ramen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 10-14.
- Wei, 35 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-14.
- Little Caesars, 2200 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-14.
- 26 Thai Kitchen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 10-14.
- Jeremiah's Italian Ice, 4585 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
