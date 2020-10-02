Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 26-Oct. 2.
- Starbucks Coffee #2968, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 79. Date: 10-1.
- Marlows Tavern, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-1.
- Reveille Cafe, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 10-1.
- Arby's #5553 - East Lake, 2161 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 10-1.
- El Nopal Mexican Restaurant, 3100 Creekside Village Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 10-1.
- Delray Diner, 2475 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 10-1.
- Clean Juice, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-1.
- East Cobb Tavern, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 87. Date: 10-1.
- McDonald's #31610, 1855 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-1.
- Doro's Italian Restaurant, 3979 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 10-1.
- B & B Fish and Wings, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 94. Date: 9-30.
- Carzell's Kitchen, 3217 New Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 93. Date: 9-30.
- Fresh To Order, 1333 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-30.
- WZ Tavern East Cobb, 3052 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 9-30.
- Vittles Restaurant, 2579 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 9-30.
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, 950 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-30.
- Chipotle #3595, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 9-30.
- Planet Smoothie/Tasti D Lite, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 9-29.
- Juice Me Too, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 9-29.
- China Wok, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 70. Date: 9-29.
- Sports Grill, The, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 74. Date: 9-29.
- Vespucci's Pizza & Pasta Tavern, 4805 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 9-29.
- Red Top Brewhouse, 4637 S. Main Street NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 9-29.
- Yummy Bistro, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 9-29.
- Popeyes, 1101 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 9-29.
- Yeah Man Jamaican Restaurant, 302 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 9-29.
- Wingstop #619, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 9-28.
- Wings Connection, 3055 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 9-28.
- El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant #3, 2719 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 9-28.
- Waffle House #595, 170 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 9-28.
- Zaxby's, 3160 Acworth Forest Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 9-28.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 9-28.
- Your Pie, 2440 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 9-28.
- Pokeworks, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 9-28.
- La Chingada Bar & Grill, 2074 S. Cobb Drive, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 9-28.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.