Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 10-16
- Davinci's Pizzeria, 1810 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 10-15.
- Wildwood Cafe, 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-15.
- Bar-B-Cutie, 3466 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 10-15.
- Moxie Taco, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-15.
- Adriane's Delectables, 4765 Hillside Drive, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-14.
- Taco Bell, 1642 Mulkey Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 10-14.
- Laseter's Tavern at Vinings, 4355 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score; 90. Date: 10-14.
- Meehan's Public House, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score : 91. Date: 10-14.
- Dave & Buster's #5200004, 2215 D&B Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 10-14.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2430 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 10-14.
- Sabores De Mexico, 1951 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-14.
- Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-14.
- Monterrey's Mexican Restaurant Acworth, 3345 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 10-14.
- Subway #61030, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 78. Date: 10-14.
- Jimmy'Z Kitchen Marietta, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-14.
- Subway #5806, 2872 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-13.
