Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Sept. 29 to Oct. 6-13.
- Starbucks Coffee #2968, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 10-13.
- Siam Square Thai Cuisine, 1995 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 10-13.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2728 Spring Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 10-13.
- Pappasito's Cantina, 2788 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-13.
- Burn By Rocky Patel, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 10-13.
- Your Pie, 2440 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 10-13.
- Subway #2569, 822 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 10-13.
- Silla Del Toro, 30 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-13.
- La Madeleine #602, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 10-13.
- Johnny's Pizza, 2970 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-13.
- Gusto! 688 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 10-13.
- Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar, 1750 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-13.
- Davinci's Pizzeria, 1810 Spring Road, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 10-12.
- Toast by Maria Catering, 4110 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 97. Date: 10-12.
- Tasty China Smyrna, 1860 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 70. Date: 10-12.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2430 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 10-12.
- 6PackSubs - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 10-12.
- Original Hot Dog Factory The, 1529 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 86. Date: 10-12.
- Pho 24, 2420 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 10-12.
- Dunkin Donuts #358013, 4395 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 10-12.
- Pizza Hut #32688, 4514 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 10-12.
- Miller's Ale House, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 78. Date: 10-12.
- Tom and Chee - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-9.
- Five Finger Philly #2 - Mobile, 2715 Peachtree Square, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-9.
- YOM / Mac Shack - Mobile, 1809 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-9.
- Gaston Street Eats Company - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 10-9.
- Fowl Play - Mobile, 7040 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross. Score: 100. Date: 10-9.
- Decorative Funnel Cakes - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-9.
- Smoothie King, 2930 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 73. Date: 10-8.
- Two Birds Tap House, 52 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-8.
- 1000 Degrees Pizzeria, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 10-8.
- Sapidity Catering, 316 Fairground Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-8.
- Cafe Blue, 1025 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 10-8.
- Wendy's of Wade Green, 4065 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-8.
- Independent Grounds, 3061 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-8.
- Jimmy John's, 801 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-7.
- Superior Catering, 2793 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 10-7.
- Firehouse Subs #875, 2860 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 10-7.
- La Cubana, 45 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-7.
- Waffle House #640, 1470 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 10-7.
- Subway #33446, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 10-7.
- Brewsters Neighborhood Grille, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-7.
- Hoagie Bros., 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-7.
- Marietta Donuts, 1282 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 10-7.
- Forks & Flavors, 2920 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 10-7.
- Belen De La Cruz Empanadas & Pastries, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-7.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2475 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-6.
- Panda Express #2726, 1380 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Fad Fine Dining Restaurant, 3565 Austell Road, Marietta. Score: 71. Date: 10-6.
- Martin's Restaurant, 2005 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 10-6.
- Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-6.
- Popeyes #4005, 6077 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 10-6.
- Bernie's, 2825 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Salazar Bakery, 1368 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 74. Date: 10-6.
- Two "2" Sisters, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Wendy's of Roswell/Lecroy, 2238 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 10-6.
- Sweetreats, 134 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-6.
- Juice Bar Paradise, 1453 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 67. Date: 10-6.
- Yogli Mogli - Sandy Plains, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 10-6.
