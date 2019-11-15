Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 9-13.
- Beer Barrel, 1294 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-14.
- Cold Stone Creamery, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 11-14.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 11-14.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2975 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 11-13.
- Pizza Hut, 5005 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 11-13.
- Jimmy John's, 2941 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 11-13.
- Main Event, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 11-13.
- Waffle House, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 11-13.
- Corner Bakery Cafe, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 11-13.
- Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-13.
- Rancho El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant, 499 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 72. Date: 11-13.
- Subway, 2550 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 11-13.
- Ming's Asian Kitchen, 4665 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-13.
- Dough In the Box Donuts, 2799 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 11-13.
- Starbucks Coffee, 4241 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 11-13.
- Eatalia Cafe & Gelato, 3509 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 11-13.
- Isabella's Pizza and Wings, 2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 11-13.
- Wing Factory Cafe, 1161 Powder Springs Street SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-12.
- Zaxby's, 1640 Old Highway 41, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-12.
- Lolita's C'Est Tout Bon 2 Eat - Mobile, 1147 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-12.
- Marco's Pizza, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-12.
- Lolo's Cafe, 451 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 11-12.
- Wendy's, 2380 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-12.
- Himalayan Kitchen, 1651 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 11-12.
