Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 23-29.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-27.
- Auntie Annie's Soft Pretzels, 1332 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-27.
- Starbucks Coffee, 1453 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-27.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2651 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-27.
- Hibachi Express, 2596 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 11-27.
- Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 11-27.
- Asahi Japanese Steak & Sushi, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 11-27.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 688 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-27.
- Aspens Signature Steaks, 2942 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-27.
- Domino's Pizza, 3333 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 11-27.
- Healthy Smoothis inside LA Fitness, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 11-26.
- Whey To Go!, 1453 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 11-26.
- Dunkin' Donuts, 4928 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 11-26.
- Big Shanty Smokehouse, 3393 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-26.
- Jordan Lounge and Hookah Bar, 2755 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 11-26.
- Hardee's, 2520 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-26.
- Martin's Restaurant, 6240 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 82. Date: 11-26.
- Zaxby's, 3030 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-26.
- Papa John's Pizza, 2697, Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-26.
- IHOP, 1950 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 11-26.
- Marietta Fish Market, 3185 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-26.
- Costa Mar Seafood & Grill, 677 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-26.
- Rio Steakhouse and Bakery, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 11-26.
- El Patron Mexican Restaurant, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 11-26.
- Golden Tropics Jamaican Restaurant, 1038 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 11-26.
- Perks Coffee & Bagels, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-26.
- The Juicy Crab, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-26.
- Great American Cookies/Marble Slab Creamery - Marietta, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-26.
- First Serve, 1600 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-26.
- Hawg and Ale Smokehouse, 25 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-26.
- Real Subs Cafe, 4340 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-25.
- Domino's Pizza, 1230 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-25.
- Papa John's Pizza, 5100 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 11-25.
- Dairy Queen, 1641 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 11-25.
- China Wok, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 11-25.
- Subway, 1 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 11-25.
- American Wings, 2555 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-25.
- Liberty Pizza, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-25.
- Waffle House, 2642 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-25.
- Moxie Burger, 2421 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-25.
- Burger King, 1675 Gaylor Street, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 11-25.
- New China House, 803 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-25.
- Grand Champion BBQ, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 83. Date: 11-25.
- Brazilian Bakery Cafe, 1260 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 71. Date: 11-25.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant, 2620 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 11-25.
- Minas Emporium, 2555 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 75. Date: 11-25.
- Wendy's, 1123 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-25.
- Cafe 360, 360 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 11-25.
- KSU - The Village Kitchen, 3805 Canton Place, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-25.
- Jimmy'Z Kitchen Marietta, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-25.
