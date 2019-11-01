Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 26-Nov. 1.
- Uncle Maddio's, 4340 East-West Connector, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 10-31.
- EGE Sushi & Japanese Cuisine, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-31.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1435 Highlands Ridge Road, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 10-31.
- Cafe Lucia, 1260 W. Spring Street, Smyrna. Score: 74. Date: 10-31.
- McDonald's, 645 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-31.
- Grand Champion BBQ, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-31.
- The Vineyard Wine Bar & Trattoria, 2920 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 10-31.
- Paradise Grille, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 10-30.
- Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs, 1377 Church Street Ext., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-30.
- Stockyard Burgers and Bones, 4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 10-30.
- Las Gorditas Duranguenzes, 2148 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 10-30.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2639 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 10-29.
- Mangos Restaurant Grill & Bar, 2535 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 10-29.
- Doc Green's, 3220 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 10-29.
- New Lucky China, 3045 Gordy Parkway, Marietta. Score: 56. Date: 10-29.
- Waffle House, 4284 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 10-29.
- Waffle House, 3441 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 67. Date: 10-29.
- House of Lu 2, 89 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 10-28.
- Bread & Butter Bakery, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 10-28.
- Highland Bakery & Kitchen, 3205 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 10-28.
