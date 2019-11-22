Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 14-22.
- Subway, 2872 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-21.
- Dunkin Donuts, 670 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-21.
- R' Jabs Wings, 6274 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton, Score: 84. Date: 11-21.
- Owlz Pub, 3655 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 11-21.
- Stockyard Burgers Marietta, 26 Mill Street NE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-21.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill, 2999 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 11-21.
- Cue's Billiards, 3372 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-21.
- Burger King, 809 Veterans Memorial Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 11-21.
- Dairy Queen, 3721 Largent Way, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-21.
- Wendy's, 4065 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 11-21.
- Atlantic Buffet, 270 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-21.
- Taqueria El Calentano, 6260 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 87. Date: 11-21.
- Popeyes, 6077 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 99. Date: 11-21.
- Sushi Village & Poke King, 2647 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 11-21.
- Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, 3420 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 11-21.
- Wendy's, 1753 Macland Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-21.
- Panda Garden, 4400 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 11-20.
- Cuban Diner, 1484 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-20.
- Harry's Pizza & Subs, 2150 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 11-19.
- Chattahoochee Coffee LLC, 6640 Akers Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- ATL Best Wings, 5015 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 11-19.
- China Great Wall, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-19.
- Floyd Wings & Grill, 5395 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 11-19.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-19.
- Tom and Chee - Base, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Sonic Drive-In, 3497 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 11-19.
- Burger King, 650 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- AJ's Famous Seafood & Poboy's, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 77. Date: 11-19.
- Arby's, 1911 Vaughn Road, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 11-19.
- Perks Coffee & Bagels, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 63. Date: 11-19.
- Dunkin' Donuts, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-19.
- Sabores De Mexico, 1951 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-19.
- X-Drenaline, 1611 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- American Deli, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-19.
- X-Drenaline - Mobile, 1611 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Pita Pit, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- Jet's Pizza, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-18.
- Grub Burger Bar, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-18.
- New Lucky China, 3045 Gordy Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.
- Bojangles, 4071 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 11-18.
- Loco Willy's, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-18.
- KFC, 981 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 11-18.
- Capozzi's, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.
- Taco Mac, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 11-18.
- Boston Market Restaurant, 2014 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 11-18.
- Cielo Blue Mexican Grill & Cantina, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-18.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 1845 Anderson Mill Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.
- Bowl Lab, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 11-18.
- Dunkin' Donuts, 4443 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 11-18.
- Dunkin' Donuts, 2022 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 78. Date: 11-18.
- Jimmy Mac's Food & Spirits, 3205 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-18.
- Crispina Italian Restaurant, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 72. Date: 11-16.
- Domino's Pizza, 3643 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-15.
- Jimmy John's, 2941 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 11-15.
- 3 Colors Asian Kitchen, 2060 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-15.
- Subway, 1435 Highland Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 11-15.
- Gourmet Cafe, 1166 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 11-15.
- Pizza K, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-15.
- Zoe's Kitchen, 3805 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 11-15.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 11-15.
- Krystal, 5140 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 11-15.
- Panera Bread Company, 3625 Spring Hill Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 11-15.
- Arby's, 2626 Sandy Plains Road NE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-15.
- Delray Diner, 2475 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-15.
- Jojo Fritay, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 11-15.
- Trish's Caribbean & Southern Creole Cuisine, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 99. Date: 11-15.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 2960 Shallowford Place, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-15.
- Jimmy John's, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 11-15.
- Beer Barrel, 1294 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-14.
- Cold Stone Creamery, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 11-14.
- Hong Kong Star Chinese Cuisine, 4719 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-14.
- Blue Moon Pizza, 4600 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 11-14.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.