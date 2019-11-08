Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 2-8.
- Wingstop, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 11-7.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 11-7.
- Burger King, 3280 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 11-7.
- Zaxby's, 2500 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-7.
- Thaicoon & Sushi Bar, 34 Mill Street NE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-7.
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza, 1133 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-7.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of East Cobb, 4721 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-7.
- Lolita's Parlour - Base, 1147 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-7.
- The Pirate's Boil, 2451 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-7.
- Keegan's Public House, 1625 Ridenour Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 11-7.
- Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 1332 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 78. Date: 11-6.
- Domino's Pizza, 2323 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-6.
- Pasta Bella, 3696 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-6.
- Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant, 2418 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-6.
- Casita Mexican Kitchen, 682 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-6.
- Bullgogi, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-6.
- You Food Sushi & Hibachi, 5345 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 88. Date: 11-6.
- Duck Donuts, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-6.
- The Cenacle, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 11-5.
- Gourmet Cafe, 1166 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 65. Date: 11-5.
- Burger King, 1190 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 11-5.
- Waffle House, 1470 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 11-5.
- Waffle House, 3441 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Taco Mac, 2650 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-5.
- Arby's, 3250 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 11-5.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 11-5.
- El Jardin Mexican Restaurant, 611 Cobb Parkway N. Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Aroma Indian Bistro, 4750 Alabama Road NE, Roswell. Score: 93. Date: 11-5.
- Giga-Bites Cafe, 1851 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-4.
- Domino's Pizza, 6274 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Island Spice, 2535 Hickory Grove Road, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 11-4.
- American Wing Company, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 11-4.
- Mr. Wonton, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-4.
- Captain D's, 2811 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-4.
- Cajun Cafe, 400 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 11-4.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 4401 Shallowford Road, Roswell. Score: 91. Date: 11-4.
- Smoothie King, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Baskin Robbins, 4811 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-4.
- El Barco, 2200 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-4.
- Ru San's, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 11-4.
