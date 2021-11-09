Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 4-8.
- El Volcan Restaurant, 371 Pat Mell Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-8.
- Daily Bread Cafe, 531 Roseland Street NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #20, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-8.
- Red's Timbers, 730 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 11-8.
- Cracker Barrell Old Country Store #20, 3389 Busbee Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 11-8.
- Subway #15670, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Taqueria La Villa II, 2851 N. Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 11-8.
- Wendy's, 2380 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 11-8.
- Wendy's of Big Chicken, 1123 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Fat Tuesday's, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Bandido Wings - Base, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-8.
- Daily Grind Coffee House, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-5.
- Wing Factory Cafe, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 11-5.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant - Town Center, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 11-5.
- Kiosco Restaurant, 48 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Zaxby's, 1347 Church Street Ext., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Brandi's World Famous Hot Dogs, 1377 Church Street Ext., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Sinbad Mediterranean Grill, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-5.
- Subway #13112, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-5.
- China Dragon Restaurant, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-5.
- Pizza K, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-4.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 11-4.
- Dairy Queen #10728, 380 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 11-4.
- La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill #4, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-4.
- KFC/Taco Bell #G135099, 3480 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-4.
- Captain D's #3634, 3439 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-4.
- Cazadores Mexican Restaurant #1, 3165 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-4.
- Top Spice Thai & Malaysia Restaurant, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 11-4.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2430 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-4.
- Lil Bites Food Truck - Mobile, 4682 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Atl Wings & Seafood, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 11-4.
