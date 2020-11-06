Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
- Chuck E. Cheese's #117, 824 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 11-5.
- Otter's Chicken, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-5.
- Cinco Mexican Cantina, 2851 Akers Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 11-5.
- Siam Square Thai Cuisine, 1995 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 11-5.
- Cafe Zodiac Bar & Grill, 2500 N. Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 11-5.
- Mr. Wonton, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 11-5.
- Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe, 2839 Overlook Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe, 2859 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 11-5.
- Murray's Kitchen - Mobile, 36 Collins Place, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Frankie's Italian Restaurant, 3100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-5.
- Reef Kitchens - Mobile, 3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-5.
- Judy's Island Grill PSG, 3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs. Score: 95. Date: 11-5.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 1727 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Grand Slam Pizza, 3055 N. Main Street, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 11-4.
- Starbucks Coffee #8469, 1721 Powder Springs Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Taco Bell #4431, 1180 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-4.
- China Great Wall, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-4.
- Natty's Jamaican & Soul Food Restaurant, 680 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-4.
- China Moon Restaurant, 2810 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-4.
- South City Kitchen Vinings, 1675 Cumberland Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 11-4.
- Subway #32316, 4355 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 11-4.
- Panera Bread Company, 3625 Spring Hill Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Subway #11554, 1690 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-4.
- Waffle House #1659, 4097 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 80. Date: 11-4.
- Buffalo Wild Wings #650, 1636 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 11-4.
- Moe's Southwest Grill - Austell, 1605 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 11-4.
- Golden Tropics Jamaican Restaurant, 1038 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-4.
- Burn By Rocky Patel, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 11-4.
- Domino's Pizza #5740, 1721 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-4.
- Winston's Food and Spirits, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 11-4.
- Great American Cookies/Marble Slab Creamery - Marietta, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Summit Food Service - Harmann Center, 729 Lawrence Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Buenas Pizzas, 3930 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 11-4.
- Panera Bread #6162, 1430 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-4.
- Miss L's Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop, 4817 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 11-3.
- Fusco's Via Roma, 4815-A S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 11-3.
- TDT BBQ (Inside Shell Station), 4360 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 75. Date: 11-3.
- Corner Bakery Cafe, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Score: 11-3.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-3.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #20, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-3.
- Zaxby's, 1347 Church Street Ext., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-3.
- Lemon Grass Thai Restaurant, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-3.
- Fresh To Order, 1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 11-3.
- Arby's #8041, 3319 N. Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 11-3.
- East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-3.
- Bullgogi, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Score: 11-3.
- Original Hot Dog Factory, The, 1529 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-3.
- Subway #33436, 1720 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-3.
- Starbucks Coffee #2968, 1025 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 88. Date: 11-2.
- Zaxby's #61201, 2981 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-2.
- Costa Mar Seafood & Grill, 677 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-2.
- Okinawa Hibachi and Sushi Restaurant, 1605 East-West Connector, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 11-2.
- Subway #15670, 2774 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-2.
- Duck Donuts, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 11-2.
- Providence Caribbean Food, 6981 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 64. Date: 11-2.
- Legacy Ridge Marietta, 840 Lecroy Drive, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 11-2.
