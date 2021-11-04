Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.
- La Bella Pizza, 2635 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-3.
- China Moon Restaurant, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 11-3.
- Manna House Cafe The, 45 N. Fairground Street NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-3.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-3.
- Julia's Taqueria, 737 Roswell Street NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-3.
- Popeyes #5656, 1830 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 74. Date: 11-3.
- Pollo Campero, 260 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-3.
- Sabrosita Antojitos Y Paleteria, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 11-3.
- Express Grub (Inside BP), 1090 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-3.
- The Phoenix at Johnson Ferry, 9 Sherwood Lane SE, Marietta. Score: 71. Date: 11-3.
- Solana East Cobb The, 1032 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-3.
- Infusion Crab ATL, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-3.
- Loaded Potato Bar, 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-3.
- Cigaros, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 11-3.
- Curry Curry Thai Restaurant, 1385 Highlands Ridge Road, Smyrna. Score: 88. Date: 11-3.
- My Friend's Place at East Cobb, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-2.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-2.
- Huey Luey's, 3338 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 11-2.
- Arby's #1217 at East Cobb Crossing, 4367 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-2.
- Siracusa's NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 70. Date: 11-2.
- Don Pedro's Mexican #2, 344 S. Fairground Street SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-2.
- Fresh to Order, 1260 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 11-2.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #35, 2995 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 11-2.
- Wendy's #11718, 4932 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 11-2.
- Amparito's Snowies, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-2.
- Dough In The Box Donuts, 2799 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 11-2.
- Lanzhou Ramen, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 11-2.
- China Wok, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 11-2.
- Guthrie's, 787 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 11-2.
- Chick-Fil-A #0863 Barrett Parkway, 830 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 11-2.
- Amparito's Snowies - Base, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-2.
- Nutrition Stop The, 365 Villa Rica Way, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-2.
- Peri Peri Chicken, 1482 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-2.
- Steak N Shake #604, 825 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 11-2.
- Jet's Pizza, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-1.
- McDonald's #1788, 1291 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-1.
- Checkers Drive In, 2410 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 11-1.
- IHOP #484, 1950 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 11-1.
- Checkers, 41 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-1.
- Aloft Atlanta at The Battery Atlanta - Food, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-1.
- Church's Chicken, 351 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 67. Date: 11-1.
- Ameen Fish & Wing, 818 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 11-1.
- Auntie Anne's Pretzels, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 10-29.
- What's For Lunch, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 10-29.
- Wingstop, 4715 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 10-29.
- Bandido Wings, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-29.
- Viva Mexico Mexican Restaurant, 1115 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 10-29.
- Brisas De Tela Restaurant II, 739 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-29.
- Flavors of Hawaii - Mobile, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 10-29.
- Righteous 'Que, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 10-29.
- Wendy's of Chastain, 995 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 10-29.
- Inatural Eats, 4924 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 10-29.
- Fillin Station Cafe/World Gym, 4425 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 10-28.
- Luna Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4320 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 10-28.
- Los Bravos Mexican Restaurant #7, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 10-28.
- Meehan's Public House, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 10-28.
- Rio Steakhouse and Bakery, 1275 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-28.
- Captain D's, 3462 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 10-28.
- Wendy's, 1270 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 10-28.
- Wendy's #9702, 923 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 10-28.
- J.R. Crickets, 4180 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 10-28.
- Chick-fil-A Austell Road FSU, 3951 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 10-28.
- Cafe at Phar Vinings, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 10-27.
- Waffle House #2070, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 10-27.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #29, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 10-27.
- Sivas Tavern, 780 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 10-27.
- China Kitchen, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 10-27.
- Waffle House #154, 2758 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 10-27.
- T.G.I. Friday's, 840 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 10-27.
- Captain D's #3546, 2811 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 10-27.
- Varner's Station, 725 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 10-27.
- Mr. Wok, 1750 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 10-27.
- Red Eyed Mule The, 430 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-27.
- Movie Tavern, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 10-27.
- Ph'East - Fan T'Asia, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 10-27.
- Dunkin Donuts #355732, 4100 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 82. Date: 10-27.
- River Street Sweets - Savannah's Candy Kitchen, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 10-27.
- Schlotzsky's Deli, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 10-27.
- YOM, 1809 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 10-27.
- Nom Station, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-27.
- Red Hare Brewing Company, 29 W. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 10-27.
- YOM/Mac Shack - Base, 1809 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 10-27.
- Tubtim Siam Thai Cuisine, 2359 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 10-27.
- Zeke's Kitchen & Bar, 4454 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 10-27.
