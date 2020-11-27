Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 21-27.
- Taco Bell #30596, 4042 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 93. Date: 11-24.
- China Chef, 3305 Acworth Oaks Drive NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 11-24.
- Burger King #22593, 3280 Barrett Lakes Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 11-24.
- Chick-Fil-A of West Cobb, 2555 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 11-24.
- Starbucks Coffee #8215, 31 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-23.
- Bamboo Garden, 3509 Baker Road, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 11-23.
- Over Look Cafe, 2849 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 11-23.
- Sonic Drive-In, 3497 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 11-23.
- Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'N Biscuits, 5010 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 11-23.
- AJ's Famous Seafood & Poboy's, 2100 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-23.
- Leadership Development Cafe, 3400 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-23.
- Public House at Vinings-Food (Inside Hotel Indigo Atlanta Vinings), The, 2857 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 11-23.
