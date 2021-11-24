Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 18-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Daddy O's, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 11-23.
- Oy! Restaurant, 2355 Cumberland Parkway, Cumberland area. Score: 95. Date: 11-23.
- Reid's Deli, 1338 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 11-23.
- Doc's Food & Spirits, 2621 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 11-23.
- La Pura Vida, 1995 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 11-23.
- Longhorn Steakhouse #5592, 1095 Cobb Place Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 11-23.
- Taqueria El Guero, 4180 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 11-23.
- Little Caesars, 2856 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-23.
- Shake Rattle and Rolls - Mobile, 3230 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 11-23.
- Starbucks At Target - T-373, 2201 Cobb Parkwy SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-22.
- Taco Bell #4431, 1180 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-22.
- Bojangles #1264, 1183 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 11-22.
- Los Bravos, 2125 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 11-22.
- Subourbon Bar, 2718 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-22.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 3636 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-22.
- Taco Bell #16821, 4370 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 11-22.
- Bowlero - Marietta, 2749 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-22.
- El Ranchero #1, 562 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 11-22.
- Tasty China, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-22.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1435 Highlands Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 11-22.
- Panda Express #695, 741 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 11-22.
- Kennesaw Coffee Company, 3070 N. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 11-22.
- Davinci's Pizzeria, 4200 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-22.
- Los Magueys Mexican Restaurant, 2404 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-22.
- Fuego Tortilla Restaurant, 50 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 11-22.
- Jimmy John's, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-22.
- Great American Cookie Company & Marble Slab Creamery, 3466 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 80. Date: 11-22.
- Frankie's, 3085 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-22.
- Dollar Cafe, 5240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 11-22.
- Judy's Island Grill Food Truck - Base, 3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 11-22.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Papa John's Pizza #1708, 5020 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Del Taco #1164, 4300 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 11-19.
- Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 82. Date: 11-19.
- Wendy's #2636, 185 S. Service Road, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 11-19.
- Bella's Pizzeria, 3599 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 11-19.
- Popeyes #5656, 1830 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 88. Date: 11-19.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill - Austell #3501, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 11-19.
- Hungry Howies, 4000 Frey Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1721 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Everything Burger, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 11-19.
- Smoothie King #1309, 1550 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Smoothie King #174, 2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 11-19.
- Antico Pizza Napoletana, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 11-18.
- Doughnut Dollies, 724 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-18.
- Domino's Pizza #5744, 6274 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 11-18.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 11-18.
- Old South Bar-B-Q, 601 Burbank Circle SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- AR Lounge, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- Red Curry Thai, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 11-18.
- Floyd Wings & Grill, 5395 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 11-18.
- El Taco Azteca Bar & Grill, 2689 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 11-18.
- TP - Cobb County Sportservice Inc. DBA The Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Cumberland area. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.
- Outback Steakhouse #1119, 810 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 11-18.
- Copeland's of New Orleans, 3101 Cobb Parkway SE, Cumberland area. Score: 89. Date: 11-18.
- Waffle House #1219, 1410 Dura Drive SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 11-18.
- Canvas Cafe & Bakery, 724 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- Wingolicious, 401 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 11-18.
- Flavors of Hawaii, 4680 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- The Phoenix at Johnson Ferry, 9 Sherwood Lane SE, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 11-18.
- Teriyaki Box, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 11-18.
- Stew You - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- Italia Mediterranean Grill, 2655 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 11-18.
- Prezzano's of New York, 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 11-18.
- Stew You - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- Cafe at Paces West, 2727 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.
- Lazy Labrador Coffee House, 2886 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
