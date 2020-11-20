Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 14-20.
- El Taco Azteca Bar & Grill, 2689 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Figo Pasta, 2941 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 11-19.
- Chick-Fil-A at Cumberland Mall #070, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-19.
- Chick-Fil-A at Marietta Trade Center #807, 170 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-19.
- Davinci's Pizzeria, 4200 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-19.
- Gyro Wrap Street Food Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 11-19.
- T Baar, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 11-19.
- McDonald's #10167, 305 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 11-19.
- Marco's Pizza, 4855 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 11-18.
- Jersey Mikes Subs, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 11-18.
- Copper Top Cafe, 3100 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- China Fun, 5200 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.
- Camp's Kitchen and Bar, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-18.
- A Town Wings, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 11-18.
- Tilted Kilt, 2960 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 11-18.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #14, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-18.
- Subway #19022, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 11-18.
- Bowlero - Kennesaw, 775 Cobb Place Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 11-18.
- Chuy's, 585 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 11-18.
- Subway #13112, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-18.
- American Deli, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 11-18.
- McDonald's #2848, 4415 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 81. Date: 11-18.
- Jimmy John's, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 11-18.
- D & K BBQ - Mobile, 3875 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 11-18.
- Subway #17298, 3930 Austell Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 11-17.
- Papa John's Pizza #1708, 5020 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Star East, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 11-17.
- TDT BBQ (Inside Shell Station), 4360 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 11-17.
- Paces & Vine, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 11-17.
- Bojangles #1239, 4071 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 11-17.
- Taco Bell #16821, 4370 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-17.
- Waffle House #494, 920 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-17.
- Subway #37869 (Inside Walmart), 210 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-17.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #3, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 11-17.
- Mr. Beales Texas BBQ, 5015 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 11-17.
- Dough In The Box Donuts, 2799 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 81. Date: 11-17.
- Caribbean Spice, 2325 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 11-17.
- Pizza Hut #31143, 250 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-17.
- Domino's Pizza #5742, 2766 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 11-17.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 3795 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-16.
- Barista's, 4932 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 11-16.
- Grub Burger Bar, 2955 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 11-16.
- Top Spice Thai & Malaysia Restaurant, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 81. Date: 11-16.
- Kale Me Crazy - West Cobb, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-16.
- Blaze Pizza, 2955 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 11-16.
