Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 9-17.
- Smoothie King, 2930 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 70. Date: 11-16.
- Domino's Pizza #4130, 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-16.
- Riverside Epicenter Subway #31660, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Papa John's Pizza #411, 4811 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Taqueria La Fogata, 2650 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 11-16.
- Las Nenas Mex - Grill, 786 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-16.
- Zaxby's, 780 Townpark Lane, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 11-16.
- Peking Garden, 2526 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-16.
- Hibachi Grill and Amazing Buffet, 3565 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-16.
- Riverside Epicenter - 600 Degrees Pizza, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Fern Gully Jamaican Cafe, 2756 S. Main Street ?NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 11-16.
- East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club, 2145 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Orient Express, 2921 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-16.
- El Atoron 2 Wings and Cantina, 2731 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Miller's Ale House, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 11-16.
- El Texanito Mexican Grill, 1815 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Panera Bread, 3384 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 11-16.
- Marietta Sage Restaurant & Lounge, 962 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-16.
- Antico Pizza Napoletana, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 71. Date: 11-15.
- Campus Falafel Cafe, 950 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-15.
- Ken's Corner Grill, 2934 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-15.
- Sushi Tong, 3599 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 11-15.
- Panda Express #1122, 2654 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-15.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels #3159, 2460 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-15.
- Curry Leaf Indian Grill, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 11-15.
- Seoul Food, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 11-15.
- Tasty China Smyrna, 1860 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 11-12.
- Jimmy'Z Kitchen Marietta, 2468 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-12.
- Little Cottage, 652 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-12.
- Christos, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 11-12.
- Twisted Kitchen, 4340 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 11-12.
- Jet's Pizza, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 11-10.
- AR Lounge, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 65. Date: 11-10.
- ATL Best Wings, 5015 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 11-10.
- Old Vinings Inn, 3011 Paces Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 11-10.
- Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-10.
- Chick-fil-A at Smyrna #02191, 5120 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 11-10.
- Canoe, 4199 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 11-10.
- Zaxby's, 1640 Old Highway 41, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 11-10.
- Zaxby's, 5090 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 11-10.
- C. Ellet's Steakhouse, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-10.
- Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 11-10.
- Jersey Mike's, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 70. Date: 11-10.
- Julie's Taqueria, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-10.
- Oyster Cafe, 3060 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date 11-9.
- El Huarache Veloz, 1157 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-9.
- McDonald's #31679, 4860 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 11-9.
- Hidalgo's Mexican Restaurant, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-9.
- Tijuana Joe's Cantina, 690 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-9.
- KSU Cafe - The Commons, 540 Parliament Garden Way, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 11-9.
- KSU Cafe - Starbucks, 402 Bartow Avenue NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 11-9.
- US Deli, 873 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 95. Date: 11-9.
- Madra's Restaurant, 2349 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-9.
- Yummy Bistro, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 11-9.
- Church's Chicken, 351 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 86. Date: 11-9.
- Wendy's of Merchants Walk, 1312 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-9.
- Access Restaurant and Lounge, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 11-9.
- Taqueria La Tecampana, 1936 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 11-9.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.