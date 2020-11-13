Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Nov. 7-13.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 11-12.
- Macland Wings and More, 4181 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 80. Date: 11-12.
- Popeyes Chicken, 159 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 11-12.
- Arby's, 155 Cobb Parkway .S, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 11-12.
- Wingstop Marietta #1401, 51 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-12.
- Firehouse Subs #1120, 2970 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 11-12.
- Smoothie King #1456, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-12.
- Providence Caribbean Food, 6981 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 97. Date: 11-12.
- Domino's Pizza, 4691 S. Atlanta Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 11-12.
- Cafe At Phar Vinings, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 11-10.
- Starbucks Coffee #8293, 2559 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 11-10.
- Peace Love & Pizza #5, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-10.
- IHOP #2090, 2390 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 11-10.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of West Cobb #5101, 2636 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 11-10.
- Salata #86, 4101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 11-10.
- Church's Chicken #732, 75 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 11-10.
- River Street Sweets - Savannah's Candy Kitchen, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 11-10.
- Tropical Island Cafe, 547 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 11-10.
- Atlanta Ice House, 2600 Prado Lane, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 11-10.
- El Atoron 2 Wings and Cantina, 2731 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 98. Date: 11-10.
- Waffle House #2200, 2316 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 11-9.
- Checkers Drive In, 2410 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 83. Date: 11-9.
- Fugu Express, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 11-9.
- Haveli Indian Cuisine, 490 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 11-9.
