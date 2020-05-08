Editor’s Note: The Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal did not have any restaurant health inspections for May 2-8.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Recent Restaurant Inspections
- Restaurant Ratings for May 8
- Restaurant Ratings for May 1
- Restaurant Ratings for April 24
- Restaurant Ratings for April 17
- Restaurant Ratings for April 10
- Restaurant Ratings for April 3
- Three Dollar Cafe passes re-inspection
- Good Kitchen & Market passes re-inspection
- Restaurant Ratings for March 27
- Marietta restaurant fails health inspection
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: SW @ 8mph
Precip: 99% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 0.43 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 90% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.