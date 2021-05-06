Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 30-May 6.
- Chris' Caribbean Bistro, 4479 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 5-5.
- Pita Pit, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- Wellstar Cobbucina Cafe, 3950 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 5-5.
- Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 80. Date: 5-5.
- Carrabba's Italina Grill #1105, 2999 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 5-5.
- Mazzy's Sports Bar & Grill, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 5-5.
- Cafe Du Jour, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 5-5.
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital Main Cafeteria, 3950 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 5-5.
- Bojangle's, 5220 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Date: 5-5.
- Sweet Zensations - Mobile, 3956 Due West Road NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5/5.
- Due West United Methodist - Sweet Zensations - Base, 5870 Trellis Court, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- Access Restaurant and Lounge, 185 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 5-5.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 1635 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 5-4.
- Zaxby's, 5230 Stilesboro Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-4.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1635 Old Highway 41 NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 5-4.
- Gardens of Smyrna (PCH) The, 1418 Spring Street SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 5-4.
- Cafe Lucia, 1260 W. Spring Street, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 5-4.
- Juicy Crab, The, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 5-4.
- Anchor Bar, 2708 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 5-4.
- Dinnertime Delivered, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 99. Date: 5-4.
- Jet's Pizza, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 5-3.
- King Kong Wings Mableton, 1153 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 5-3.
- Zaxby's, 3160 Acworth Forest Drive, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 5-3.
- Eatalia Cafe & Gelato, 3509 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 4-30.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 4-30.
- American Deli, 2900 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 4-30.
- Chick-Fil-A Austell Road FSU, 3951 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 4-30.
