Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for April 27-May 4.
- Siracusa's NY Pizzeria, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 5-3.
- Panda Express #695, 741 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 5-3.
- McDonald's #5043, 2782 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-3.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Employee Dining, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 5-3.
- Popeyes #5656, 1830 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 75. Date: 5-3.
- Wendy's, 1270 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 5-3.
- Wings Cafe Fish & Deli, 821 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 5-3.
- El Serranito, 2520 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-3.
- Nutrition King & Oasis, 764 Concord Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 5-2.
- Pad Thai & Chinese Cuisine, 5350 United Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 5-2.
- Toyin Takeout, 495 Pat Mell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 78. Date: 5-2.
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 5-2.
- Hemp N' Joos, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-2.
- Fat Tuesday's, 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-2.
- Johnny's Pizza, 2970 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-2.
- Twin Kookies and Sweets, 1446 Roswell Street SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 5-2.
- Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel - Banquet Kitchen, 2450 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-29.
- Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel - Main Kitchen, 2450 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-29.
- Subway #3176, 515 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 81. Date: 4-29.
- Good2Go Kitchen, 2697 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 4-29.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 4-29.
- Emory University Hospital Smyrna, 3949 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 4-28.
- Jumping World USA, 4200 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-28.
- Sushinobo in Vinings, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 75. Date: 4-28.
- A Portrait on a Plate Catering, 1588 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 4-28.
- The Corner Taqueria, 2860 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 4-28.
- China Moon Restaurant, 2810 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 4-28.
- Waffle House #1548, 1862 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 4-28.
- Maui Wowie Hot Chicken - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-28.
- L. Marie's Southern Cuisine, 4417 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 4-28.
- Maui Wowie Hot Chicken - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 4-28.
- Cava, 1555 Crater Lake Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-28.
- Waterstone Events, 4849 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-27.
- Adriane's Delectables, 4765 Hillside Drive, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 4-27.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta - Restaurant, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 4-27.
- McCray's West Village Tavern, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 87. Score: 4-27.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Banquet Kitchen & Garde Manger, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 4-27.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Pool Kitchen, Bar & Pantry, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 4-27.
- Dunkin' Donuts #349401, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 4-27.
- Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe, 2839 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 4-27.
- Best Western Atlanta - Marietta Ballpark - Food, 1940 Leland Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 4-27.
- Steak N Shake, 2736 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 4-27.
- Gursha Ethio Catering, 1651 Roswell Street, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 4-27.
- La Peda Tacos and Wings, 1592 Atlanta Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 4-27.
