Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 21-27.
- Cenacle The, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 5-26.
- Marco's Pizza #8232, 4250 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 5-26.
- Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 5-26.
- South of Philly - Mobile, 3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-26.
- The Cenacle 2 Go - Base, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 5-26.
- Dunkin Donuts, 980 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 5-25.
- Copper Top Cafe, 3100 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-25.
- Bojangles #1239, 4071 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 5-25.
- Moxie Burger, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 5-25.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza #3, 3718 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 5-25.
- Mambo Italiano, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 5-25.
- Subway #29116, 3305 Acworth Oaks Drive NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 5-24.
- Subway #5083, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 5-24.
- My Friend's Place at East Cobb, 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 5-24.
- Cafe City View, 3330 Cumberland Boulevard, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-24.
- Chilitos, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 5-24.
- Top Spice Thai & Malaysia Restaurant, 2997 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 5-24.
- Chick-Fil-A of West Cobb, 2555 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 5-24.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 5-24.
- Icey Chicks - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-24.
- Twisted Taco Express, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-24.
- 2021 Costa Coffee Tour 3 / Costa Coffee, 800 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-22.
- Billares Y Taqueria Guerrero, 350 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 5-21.
- Donut Lane, 2639 Hickory Grove Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 5-21.
- Sam's BBQ 1, 4958 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 5-21.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.