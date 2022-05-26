Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 19-25.
- Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 5-25.
- Dillon's, 2710 Jefferson Street, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-25.
- Laredo's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 5-24.
- Zaxby's, 750 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-24.
- Tasty China, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 5-24.
- Longhorn Steakhouse of Acworth #5265, 3366 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 5-24.
- McDonald's #3341, 2049 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 5-24.
- House of Ming, 3101 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 5-24.
- Tiger Tiger, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 5-24.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Primo's Promenade Pizza, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Monstore, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Six Below, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Gotham Snacks, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Country Cousins, 275 Riverside Parkay SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - TMC Employee Cafeteria, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - USA Icee, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 98. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Promenade Funnel Cake, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 95. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Peachtree Dippin Dots, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Lickskillet Ice Cream, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - JB's Sports Bar & Grille, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Birds of Prey, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Macho Nacho, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Sky Screamer Eats & Drinks, 275 Riverside Parkay SW, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Daddy O's, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Dee Jays Diner, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Johnny Rockets, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 5-23.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 5-23.
- Red Elephant Thai Cuisine, 3000 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Coaster Candy, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-23.
- Six Flags Over Georgia - Strutter Wings, 275 RIverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 97. Date: 5-23.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 2995 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 5-20.
- Prezzano's of New York, 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 5-20.
- WR Social House, 25 N. Park Square, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 5-20.
- Tazikis Meiterranean Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 5-19.
- The Juicy Crab, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 5-19.
- Smoothies For Health, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 5-19.
- Gibney's Tavern & Cima Taqueria, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-19.
- AZ Pizza Wings & Fish, 855 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 5-19.
