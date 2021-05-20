Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 12-20.
- Fusco's Via Roma, 4815-A S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 94. Date: 5-19.
- Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 5-19.
- Elevation Chophouse, 1723 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 5-19.
- Menchie's Acworth, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 5-19.
- Gyro Wrap Street Food Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 84. Date: 5-19.
- Wingstop Austell, 1680 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 5-19.
- Silverspot Cinema, 950 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 5-19.
- Grand Champion BBQ, 6255 River View Road, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 5-19.
- Chattahoochee Coffee - The Eddy, 6255 River View Road, Mableton. Score: 81. Date: 5-19.
- Epicenter - EpiFitness Fuel Bar - Food, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell. Score: 94. Date: 5-18.
- Hoang Long Restaurant, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 5-18.
- Los Portales Mexican Restaurant, 4093 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 80. Date: 5-18.
- Chartwells - Life University Socrates Cafe, 1269 Barclay Circle SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 5-18.
- Cinco Mexican Cantina, 2851 Akers Mill Road SE, Atlanta. Score 83. Date: 5-18.
- Zoe's Kitchen, 2935 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 5-18.
- McDonald's #1788, 1291 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 5-18.
- Waffle House #479, 550 N. Greenbriar Parkway, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 5-18.
- Big C's Chicago Kitchen - Mobile, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-18.
- Epicenter - Caribou Coffee, 135 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-18.
- Juice Factory, 4250 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-18.
- Yummy's Funnel Cakes - Base, 5742 Powder Springs Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 5-18.
- Prezzano's of New York, 2950 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 5-18.
- Wendy's #9702, 923 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 5-18.
- Health Factory, 2090 Baker Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 5-17.
- Cafe at Phar Vinings, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 5-17.
- Papa John's Pizza #413, 4430 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 5-17.
- Camp Timber Ridge - Food, 5540 N. Allen Road NW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 5-17.
- Delkwood Grill, 2769 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 5-17.
- Penang Malaysian & Thai Cuisine, 2491 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 5-17.
- Low Country Barbecue, 2000 S. Pioneer Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 5-17.
- Blaze Pizza, 2955 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 5-17.
- Julie's Taqueria, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 5-17.
- TP - Svedka Bar 108 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - EL Jimador Bar 238 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Coopers Craft Bar 216 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - The Carvery P112 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Dippin' Dots P110 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Doc Popcorn P314 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Chick-Fil-A P317 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Airstream P310 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Dippin Dots P314 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Food Portable P316 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 88. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Chips and Sips P324 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Chips and Sips P329 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - H&F Burger P137 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Dippin Dots P145 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Food Portable P147 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Fox Bros P152 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Ole Mole P156 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Chick-Fil-A P160 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Conecuh Sausage P219 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 5-13.
- TP - Chophouse 1 (CH1) at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- TP - BSB Bar 144 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 5-13.
- Back Porch at Suntrust Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- 4 Season Wings, 2769 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 5-13.
- Birdie's Wings, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 5-13.
- Papa John's Pizza #771, 3165 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 5-12.
- El Taco Azteca Bar & Grill, 2689 Summers Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 5-12.
- Waffle House #595, 170 Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 5-12.
- El Pollo Dorado, 715 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-12.
- Buffalo Wild Wings #650, 1636 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 92. Date: 5-12.
- Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-12.
- Grand Champion BBQ, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-12.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.