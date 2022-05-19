Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 11-18.
- Zeus Greek Street Food, 2022 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 5-18.
- Julie's Taqueria, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 5-18.
- Infusion Crab ATL, 2044 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 5-18.
- Marco's Pizza, 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 5-18.
- The Pizza Spot, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 90. Date: 5-17.
- Hibachi Express, 2596 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 84. Date: 5-17.
- Austell Wings & More, 3687 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 5-17.
- C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 5-17.
- Bay Breeze Seafood, 1440 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 91. Date: 5-17.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 1845 Anderson Mill Road, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 5-17.
- American Deli, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 5-17.
- Mangos Caribbean Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 5-17.
- Rande Voo Restaurant Lounge, 1450 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 92. Date: 5-17.
- Sbarro #479, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 86. Date: 5-17.
- Pei Wei Express - Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-17.
- AZ Pizza Wings & Fish, 855 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 76. Date: 5-17.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #2706, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-16.
- La Parilla Mexican Restaurant, 2500 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 5-16.
- Subway, 2475 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 5-16.
- Anchor Bar, 2708 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 85. Date: 5-16.
- Yogli Mogli, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-16.
- Chick-Fil-A FSU #4447, 1440 Terrell Mill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 5-16.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2555 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 5-16.
- Juciys Jerk, 1115 Powder Springs Road, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 5-16.
- What's For Lunch - Best Eats Ever, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 5-13.
- Legacy Ridge at Marietta, 840 Lecroy Drive NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 5-13.
- Pupusa Linda Vista, 941 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-13.
- Amparito's Snowies, 371 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 5-12.
- The House of Soul, 3315 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 5-12.
- La Salsa Restaurant, 2856 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 84. Date: 5-11.
- Wallace Barbecue, 3035 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 5-11.
- Maggiano's Little Italy #200, 1601 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 5-11.
- The Melting Pot Restaurant, 2500 Cobb Place Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 79. Date: 5-11.
- Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta Wine & Coffee Bar, 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 5-11.
