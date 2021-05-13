Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 7-11.
- Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe, 2839 Overlook Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 5-11.
- Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe, 2859 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-11.
- Tokyo Express, 1304 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Date: 5-10.
- Farmer's Basket, 1306 Cumberland SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 5-10.
- Pirate's Boil, The, 2451 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 5-10.
- Modena Ristorante Vinoteca, 3412 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-10.
- Flying Biscuit Cafe, 1450 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 5-10.
- Domino's Pizza #5742, 2766 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 5-10.
- Planet Smoothie #18190, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-7.
- Billares Y Taqueria Guerrero, 350 Pat Mell Road SE, Marietta. Score: 70. Date: 5-7.
- Hemp N Joos, 4290 Bells Ferry Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 5-7.
