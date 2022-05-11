Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for May 4-10.
- Skylark ADH - Powers Ferry, 120 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 5-10.
- Starbucks Coffee #11120, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-10.
- Time to Dine, 2121 New Market Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 5-10.
- Peace Love & Pizza #5, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-10.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #20, 4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-10.
- Teriyaki Box, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 95. Date: 5-10.
- Hikaru Ramen, 2014 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 5-10.
- R&D Provisions, 1000 Parkwood Circle SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 5-10.
- Camp Timber Ridge - Food, 5540 N. Allen Road NW, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 5-9.
- Mexico Lindo Restaurant #2, 848 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 5-9.
- You Food Sushi & Hibachi, 5345 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 5-9.
- Bruster's Ice Cream, 3735 Trickum Road NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-9.
- Best Western Acworth Inn - Food, 5155 Cowan Road, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 5-6.
- Cook Out Restaurant, 3800 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 5-6.
- Hyatt Regency Suites - Padella Restaurant - Food, 2999 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 5-6.
- Monticello, 2000 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta. Score: 72. Date: 5-6.
- Wendy's of Baker, 3550 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 5-6.
- Sweet Peas 73 - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-6.
- Sweet Peas 73 - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-6.
- White Water - Wave Pool Slurpee, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 5-5.
- Pita Pit, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Activity Pool Cart, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- Jet's Pizza, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Wave Pool Coke Cart, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Granny's Slurpee, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Primo's Pizzeria, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Beachside Smoothies, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Seaside Fries, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Dippin' Dots #2, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Dippin' Dots #3, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Granny's Funnel Cakes, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Stermwheeler Restaurant, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Totally Kickin' Chicken, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Team Member Cafe, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- Parc at Piedmont - Food, 999 Hood Road NE, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 5-5.
- Taco Bell #5623, 2971 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - JB's Smokehouse Express, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- White Water - Boardwalk Burgers, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- Courtyard Atlanta Marietta Windy Hill - The Bistro - Food, 2045 S. Park Place SE, Atlanta. Score: 89. Score: 5-5.
- White Water - Buccaneer Snacks, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-5.
- Taqueria La Tecampana, 1936 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 5-5.
- L' Thai West, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 5-4.
- Saratoga Event Group, 1236 Powers Ferry Common SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-4.
- Reveille Cafe, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-4.
- Taps At Ph'East, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 5-4.
- Cafe 360, 360 Interstate North Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 86. Date: 5-4.
- Moe's Southwest Grill #348, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 5-4.
- Yummy Bistro, 4875 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 5-4.
- Scoville Hot Chicken, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 5-4.
- Bad Gyal Vegan, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 5-4.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.