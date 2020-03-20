Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 14-20.
- Daily Grind Coffee House, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-19.
- Mellow Mushroom, 6121 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-19.
- Los Portales Mexican Restaurant, 4093 Marietta Street, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 3-19.
- La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Chick-fil-A at Brookstone, 1790 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Kona Ice of North Georgia - Mobile, 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Kona Ice of North Georgia - Trailer, 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Kona Ice of North Georgia #1 - Mobile, 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Kona Ice of North Georgia #2 - Mobile, 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersville. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Kona Ice of North Georgia #4 - Mobile, 659 Henderson Drive, Cartersivlle. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Fox Dogs - Mobile, 154 Roswell Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- Dough In The Box, 3184 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-18.
- Carol's Cafe, 2543 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 3-18.
- AR Lounge, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-18.
- Luna Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4320 East-West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 99. Date: 3-18.
- Shish Kabob, 962 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-18.
- Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant #1, 760 Sandtown Road SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-18.
- Firehouse Subs, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 3-18.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 3348 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-18.
- Mr. Wok, 1750 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-18.
- McDonald's, 4050 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-18.
- Nature's Corner Market, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-17.
- Subway, 4430 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 3-17.
- Hong Kong City, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 3-17.
- Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-17.
- The Manna House Cafe, 45 N. Fairground Street NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-17.
- Schlotzsky's Deli, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-17.
- Zaxby's, 5090 Floyd Road, Mableton. Score: 97. Score: 3-17.
- Waffle House, 5602 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 80. Score: 3-17.
- Captain D's, 3462 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 3-17.
- El Jefe's Taqueria, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-17.
- Good Kitchen & Market, 116 Margaret Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 68. Date: 3-17.
- Philly Connection, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3-16.
- La Cubana, 45 S. Marietta Parkway SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-16.
- Guston's Grille and Tap, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 3-16.
- Burger King, 3630 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-16.
- Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria, 2332 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-16.
- Marco's Pizza, 3595 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 85. Date: 3-16.
- Dev's Donuts, 1812 Powder Springs Road SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 3-16.
- Mulligan's Food & Spirits, 698 Roswell Street SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-16.
