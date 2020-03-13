- Poblanos Mexican Grill, 3344 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 78. Date: 3-12.
- The Butcher The Baker, 23 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-12.
- Mazzy's Sports Bar & Grill, 3940 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 71. Date: 3-12.
- Kumo Hibachi Sushi, 2595 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-12.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 69. Date: 3-12.
- Los Magueys Mexican Restaurant, 2404 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-12.
- Marietta Burger Bar, 1392 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-12.
- The Corner Taqueria, 2860 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 3-11.
- Henry's Louisiana Grill, 4835 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-11.
- Paco's Mexican Restaurant, 5015 Floyd Road SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 3-11.
- Zaxby's, 4410 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs. Score: 87. Date: 3-11.
- Teriyaki Box, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 3-11.
- Casanova Mexican Restaurant, 1651 Powder Springs Road NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-11.
- Sweetreats, 134 S. Park Square, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-11.
- Starbuck Coffee, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-10.
- Reveille Coffeehouse Cafe, 5330 Brookstone Drive NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 3-10.
- La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, 1727 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-10.
- Golden Corral, 3845 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 3-10.
- Blue Mist Cafe, 16 Atlanta Street SE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-10.
- Punch Bowl Social, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 3-10.
- Catered Southern Events, 2045 Attic Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-10.
- Silla Del Toro, 30 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-10.
- Starbucks Coffee, 4383 Wade Green Road, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
- Ponko Chicken, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-10.
- Mini Stop Chinese Restaurant, 3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennnesaw. Score: 75. Date: 3-9.
- Lakeside Cafe, 900 Circle75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 3-9.
- Wendy's, 3835 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-9.
- La Bamba Mexican Bar & Grill, 4100 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 3-9.
- Popeyes, 1430 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 3-9.
