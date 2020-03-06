Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 29 to March 6.
- Cafe 1100, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-5.
- Center Street Tavern, 4381 Sen. Russell Avenue, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-5.
- Nibbles Grill, 4628 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 3-5.
- Arby's, 4367 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-5.
- Goldbergs Bagel Co. & Deli, 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 65. Date: 3-5.
- Garden & Gun Club, 2605 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-5.
- McDonald's, 2371 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-5.
- The Loaded Taco - Mobile, 3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-5.
- Oyama Hibachi Sushi, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-5.
- Shai-Karr Eatery, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-5.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-5.
- Lil Bites Food Truck - Mobile, 4682 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-5.
- Az Pizza, 855 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-5.
- Granny's Soulfood, 1355 Blair Bridge Road, Austell. Score: 82. Date: 3-4.
- Taqueria Margarita, 860 Six Flags Road, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 3-4.
- Daddy's Country Kitchen, 3485 Acworth Due West Road NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-4.
- Ted's Montana Grill, 640 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-4.
- Hidalgo's Mexican Restaurant, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-4.
- Waffle House, 3275 Cobb Parkway, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 3-4.
- McDonald's, 840 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 98. Date: 3-4.
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 2995 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 3-4.
- Mango Tree, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-4.
- Real Subs Cafe, 2450 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 3-4.
- Italy's Pizzeria, 1000 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-4.
- Red Eyed Mule The, 430 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-4.
- Lokal Restaurant, The, 3900 Legacy Park Boulevard NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 3-4.
- Wendy's of Powder Springs, 55 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 3-4.
- Wendy's of Merchants Walk, 1312 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-4.
- Jolly Joe's Restaurant & Pub, 1153 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 3-3.
- Sky Restaurant Bar & Grill, 5590 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Siam Square Thai Cuisine, 1995 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 94. Date: 3-3.
- Come-N-Get It, 1409 Church Street, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-3.
- Blaxican The - Mobile, 5260 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Tandoori Square, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-3.
- Babakaba! - Mobile, 330 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Jersey Mike's Subs, 3139 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennnesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-2.
- Wingz on Wheelz, 800 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-2.
- Panera Bread, 3384 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- Lukcy's Burger & Brew, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-2.
- Cousins Maine Lobster Restaurant - Base, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-2.
- Wendy's of Chastain, 995 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 93. Date: 3-2.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.