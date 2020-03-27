Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 21-27.
- Poblanos Mexican Grill, 3344 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 3-26.
- San Francisco Banquet Hall and Restaurant, 1977 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 82. Date: 3-26.
- Volcano Steak & Sushi, 1720 Mars Hill Road, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 3-26.
- McAlister's Deli, 2950 Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 3-26.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2445 Mall Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 3-26.
- Pho 24, 2420 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-26.
- Chopsticks China Bistro, 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-25.
- Chick-Fil-A, 2661 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-25.
- Burger 21, 1300 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 98. Date: 3-25.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Yard House Restaurant, 825 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 3-25.
- Good Kitchen & Market, 116 Margaret Avenue NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Three Dollar Cafe, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Pork Snobs, 3140 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Hikaru Ramen, 2014 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Domino's Pizza, 3505 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 3-24.
- Governors Towne Club Clubhouse - Food, 4545 Champions Walk Drive, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 3-24.
- J.D.'s Bar-B-Que, 4424 South Main Street, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 3-24.
- Panda Express, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 3-24.
- Zeigler's BBQ & Catering, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Capo's Italian Restaurant, 3450 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 3-23.
- Sidelines Grille, 3466 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 99. Date: 3-23.
- Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-23.
- Trackside Grill, 2840 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 3-23.
- Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 3-23.
- Taps at Ph'east, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Ph'east - Poke Burri, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 3-23.
- Generations Pizza, 3969 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 91. Date: 3-23.
- Wendy's of Due West, 3315 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.