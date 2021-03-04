Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 26-March 4.
- Subway, 2610 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-3.
- Mandarin Cafe, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 80. Date: 3-3.
- Hong Kong Star, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 90. Date: 3-3.
- KFC #G135094, 12 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-3.
- Krystal #ATLF16, 5020 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Moes Southwest Grill #348, 3155 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-3.
- Panera Bread, 3625 Spring Hill Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-3.
- Pacific Spice Thai & Chinese Restaurant, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 95. Date: 3-2.
- Jordan Lounge and Hookah Bar, 2755 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 3-2.
- Mirko Pasta, 1281 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-2.
- Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 475 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-2.
- Captain D's, 3439 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 3-2.
- La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, 1727 Mars Hill Road NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 3-2.
- Atlanta Bread Company, 4490 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-2.
- Chick-Fil-A #3573, 3046 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-2.
- Red Lobster #0433, 2626 George Busbee Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 3-2.
- Rotana Restaurant, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 97. Date: 3-2.
- The Green Room, 1391 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- Philly Connection, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 3-1.
- Mediterranean Grill, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98. Date: 3-1.
- Hibachiman, 4715 S. Circle 75 Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 3-1.
- Taco Bell #32643, 165 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Kennesaw Thai Cuisine, 2754 S. Main Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 83. Date: 3-1.
- Johnboy's Home Cooking, 3050 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 3-1.
- Moe's Southwest Grill, 280 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-1.
- McDonald's #32523, 4381 Acworth Dallas Road NW, Acworth. Score: 93. Date: 3-1.
- Paleteria Delicia, 1869 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-1.
- Belen De La Cruz Empanadas & Pastries, 1050 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 3-1.
- KFC #G135085, 2637 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 2-26.
- China Dynasty, 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-26.
- Brisas De Tela Restaurant II, 739 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 2-26.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.