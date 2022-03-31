Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 24-29.
- Philly Connection, 2980 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-29.
- No. 1 China, 3240 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 96. Date: 3-29.
- Willie Jewell's Old School Bar-B-Q, 2550 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- Pita Mediterranean Street Food, 3240 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 3-29.
- Golden Krust, 3999 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 83. Date: 3-29.
- Lucky's Burger & Brew, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- Cousins Maine Lobster Restaurant, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-29.
- Ph'East - Poke Burri, 925 Battery Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- La Michoacana Helados 2, 5055 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 85. Date: 3-29.
- Grand Champion BBQ, 6255 River View Road, Mableton. Score: 85. Date: 3-29.
- Chattahoochee Coffee - The Eddy, 6255 River View Road, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 3-29.
- Guthrie's, 787 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- Wendy's of Merchants Walk, 1312 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-29.
- La Chingada Bar & Grill, 2074 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-29.
- El Texanito Mexican Grill, 1815 S. Cobb Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- Wicked Wings, 4430 Wade Green Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- STR8 From the Sip - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- STR8 From the Sip - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-29.
- Carriage House Catering, 999 Whitlock Avenue SW, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-28.
- Dairy Queen #10728, 380 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-28.
- Marietta Diner, 306 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-28.
- Waffle House #853, 5602 Mableton Parkway, Mableton. Score: 93. Date: 3-28.
- Red Lobster #0392, 2579 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 3-28.
- Pho Dakao Restaurant, 2411 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna. Score: 80. Date: 3-28.
- Thai Basil and Sushi Zen, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 87. Date: 3-28.
- JG Chicken & Seafood, 737 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 84. Date: 3-28.
- McAlister's Deli, 789 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-28.
- Qdoba Mexican Eats, 827 Church Street NE, Marietta. Score: 94. Date: 3-28.
- WNB Factory, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 82. Date: 3-28.
- Ameen Fish & Wing, 818 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Mableton. Score: 96. Date: 3-28.
- Ruby Tuesday #4381, 2435 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-28.
- J Buffalo Wings, 2580 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 84. Date: 3-28.
- Northstar Place, 3250 Quick Water Landing NW, Kennesaw. Score: 90. Date: 3-25.
- Copeland's of New Orleans, 1142 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Tip Top Donuts, 745 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Academic Pizza Oven - Mobile, 1509 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta. Score: 98. Date: 3-25.
- Hoboken Cafe, 688 Whitlock Avenue NW, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 3-24.
- China Moon, 3960 Mary Eliza Trace, Marietta. Score: 83. Date: 3-24.
- Burger King #5912, 2735 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 93. Date: 3-24.
- J. Christopher's Restaurant - Town Center, 2700 Town Center Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- Mellow Mushroom, 2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 3-24.
- Read by the Merchant The, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- Catering Hub - Base, 301 Lemon Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- Aloft Atlanta At The Battery Atlanta - Food, 950 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 83. Date: 3-24.
- TP - Good Game Powered by Top Golf Swing Suites, 875 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 87. Date: 3-24.
- Eating Spot The, 301 Lemon Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 94. Date: 3-24.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 777 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 3-24.
- The Little Hut - Mobile, 2470 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- Vital VYBZ Juice Bar, 3100 Highlands Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
(0) reviews
Leave a review
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.