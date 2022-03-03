Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for Feb. 24-March 2.
- Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins #336381, 741 Townpark Lane NW, Kennesaw. Score: 97. Date: 3-2.
- China Great Wall, 1860 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-2.
- Wellstar East Cobb Health Park - Parkside Bistro, 3747 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- Capozzi's, 2960 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- Ph'East - Lifting Noodles Ramen, 925 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 82. Date: 3-2.
- Mi Mexico, 4150 Macland Road, Powder Springs. Score: 92. Date: 3-2.
- Don Diego Restaurant, 3200 Hopeland Industrial Boulevard, Powder Springs. Score: 91. Date: 3-2.
- Derek's Cafe, 1779 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 93. Date: 3-2.
- Wendy's of Roswell/Lecroy, 2238 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 3-2.
- Round One Bowling & Amusement, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3-2.
- Decorative Funnel Cakes - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-2.
- McDonald's #11774, 4065 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 3-2.
- Joe's Lonestar Tacos - Mobile, 140 Keith Drive, Canton. Score: 96. Date: 3-2.
- Apple Spice Atlanta, 2030 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. Score: 93. Date: 3-2.
- Starbucks #49014 - Home Depot HQ, 2455 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3-1.
- Willy's Mexicana Grill #29, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 89. Date: 3-1.
- Parsley's Catering, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Burger King #6280, 164 Barrett Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-1.
- Home Depot/Pepper Mexican Grill, 2455 Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Chili's Grill & Bar #636, 4145 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 87. Date: 3-1.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries GA-0262, 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Fugu Express, 2900 Delk Road SE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-1.
- Freakin Incan The, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100 Date: 3-1.
- Pat's Kitchen, 803 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Las Tejitas, 2175 Old Concord Road, Smyrna. Score: 85. Date: 3-1.
- McDonald's, 3677 Marathon Circle, Austell. Score: 88. Date: 3-1.
- Freakin Incan The - Base, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Freakin Incan The - Mobile, 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell. Score: 100. Date: 3-1.
- Little Caesars Pizza, 603 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 2-28.
- Wellstar Cobbucina Cafe, 3950 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 2-28.
- Cafe Hot Wings, 1951 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 89. Date: 2-28.
- Wyndham Garden - Food, 455 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 86. Date: 2-28.
- El Salvador Bakery, 172 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. Score: 81. Date: 2-28.
- Jamaica Mi Krazy Restaurant, 2517 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 2-28.
- El Velero Seafood & Mexican Restaurant, 768 Sandtown Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-28.
- Dave & Buster's #5200004, 2215 Dave & Buster's Drive SE, Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 2-28.
- Domnio's Pizza, 3333 S. Cobb Drive, Smyrna. Score: 95. Date: 2-28.
- Subway #13112, 3600 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 89. Date: 2-28.
- Chicken Salad Chick, 425 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 94. Date: 2-28.
- Chick-Fil-A Austell Road FSU, 3951 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 2-28.
- Taco Bell #32644, 5080 Cherokee Street, Acworth. Score: 98. Date: 2-25.
- Zaxby's, 2205 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-25.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #1972, 964 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 2-25.
- New China House, 803 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 2-25.
- McDonald's #11141, 4021 Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Score: 80. Date: 2-25.
- Marco's Pizza, 2986 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-25.
- Judy's Island Grill PSG, 3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-25.
- Judy's Island Grill Food Truck - Base, 3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 2-25.
- Judy's Island Grill Food Truck - Mobile, 3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs. Score: 94. Date: 2-25.
- Right off the Bone, 678 Powder Springs Street, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 2-25.
- Starbucks Coffee #11788, 2495 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 2-24.
- Subway #27101, 1435 Highland Ridge Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 2-24.
- J. Buffalo Wing Restaurant, 1133 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- Taco Bell #2995, 2624 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 89. Date: 2-24.
- Moxie Burger, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-24.
- KFC #G135085, 2637 Cobb Parkway SE, Smyrna. Score: 90. Date: 2-24.
- Art's Bagels & More, 3451 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 97. Date: 2-24.
- Papa John's Pizza #182, 2697 Spring Road SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Moxie Taco, 255 Village Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 88. Date: 2-24.
- Hamada Japanese Grill & Sushi, 3895 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 2-24.
- Mi Casa Restaurante & Panaderia, 3920 Canton Road, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 2-24.
- Ayo African Restaurant, 5150 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 2-24.
- Zaxby's, 780 Townpark Lane, Kennesaw. Score: 87. Date: 2-24.
