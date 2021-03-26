Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 19-26.
- Below The Chop Party Room at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 3-25.
- Commissary/Warehouse at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Employee Dining at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Truist and Delta Club at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Main Kitchen at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3.25.
- Xfinity Bar 309 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Coca Cola Corner Stand 347 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- 1871 Grille Stand 215 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- 1871 Grille Stand 239 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Date: 3-25.
- Ballpark Classics Stand 242 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- 1871 Grille/The Slice/Smokey Q's Stand 343 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- 1871 Grille/The Slice/Taco Factory Stand 313 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 3-25.
- Fry Box Bar 320 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 99. Score: 99. Date: 3-25.
- Ballpark Classics Stand 326 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 95. Date: 3-25.
- 1871 Grill Bar 331 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlatna. Score: 100. Date" 3-25.
- 1871 Grill Stand 113 at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Austell wings & Moe, 3687 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 80. Date: 3-25.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill #576, 2973 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 3-25.
- Zucca Bar & Pizzeria, 2860 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. Score: 97. Date: 3-25.
- Chop House at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Suite Pantry at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Alumni Bar at Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-25.
- Dogwood Terrace, 4975 N. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 84. Date: 3-24.
- J.D.'s Bar-B-Que, 4424 South Main Street, Acworth. Score: 92. Date: 3-24.
- Golden Krust, 180 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 73. Date: 3-24.
- Lil Bites - Base, 4682 S. Main Street, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- Decorative Funnel Cakes - Base, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- Decorative Funnel Cakes - Mobile, 3047 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-24.
- L' Thai West, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 3-23.
- Paradise Restaurant, 6200 Mableton Parkway SW, Mableton. Score: 80. Date: 3-23.
- Zaxby's, 3511 Baker Road NW, Acworth. Score: 88. Date: 3-23.
- Family Wings and Philly, 2754 Cumberland Boulevard, Smyrna. Score: 92. Date: 3-23.
- Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 4500 West Village Place SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Sonesta Select Atlanta Cumberland - Food, 3000 Cumberland Boulevard SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Hoboken Bread & Bagel Company, 1033 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-22.
- New China Restaurant, 3330 Cobb Parkway N., Acworth. Score: 81. Date: 3-22.
- Luna Maya Mexican Restaurant, 4320 East West Connector SE, Smyrna. Score: 91. Date: 3-22.
- Guston's Grille and Tap, 3330 Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- The Nest, 2921 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw. Score: 92. Date: 3-22.
- Mandarin Express, 1308 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3-22.
- C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar, 3300 Cobb Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 91. Date: 3-22.
- Bagelicious, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- Baby Tommy's Taste of New York, 497 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta. Score: 87. Date: 3-22.
- Subway #1587, 470 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Subway #35293, 6110 Cedarcrest Road NW, Acworth. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Tasty Bakery Cafe, 840 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 84. Date: 3-22.
- Subway #54123, 1600 Kennesaw Due West Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 91. Date: 3-22.
- Yummy's Funnel Cakes - Mobile, 5742 Powder Springs Road, Austell. Score: 91. Date: 3-20.
- Starbucks Coffee #8203, 3629 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Score: 92. Date: 3-19.
- Pizza Hut #4792, 2520 E. Piedmont Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-19.
- J. Buffalo Wing Restaurant, 1133 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 92. Date: 3-19.
- Taco Bell #5623, 2971 Shallowford Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-19.
- Roll on In Sushi Burritos & Bowls, 1100 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 98 Date: 3-19.
- Marco's Pizza, 2986 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Score: 3-19.
