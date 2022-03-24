Editor’s Note: This information is taken from inspection reports found on the Georgia Department of Health’s Environmental Health Search Portal. This list is for March 18-23.
- Pinch of Spice, 725 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 99. Date: 3-23.
- Atria Mableton - Food, 3829 Floyd Road NW, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Tokyo Express, 1304 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Yumbii Mobile Unit #3, 2127 Liddell Drive NE, Atlanta. Score: 85. Date: 3-23.
- Marco's Pizza #8460, 1025 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton. Score: 94. Date: 3-23.
- McDonald's #33950, 4050 Jiles Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-23.
- Wendy's, 2380 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Siete Tacos and Tequila, 68 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-23.
- J.R. Crickets, 4180 Austell Road, Austell. Score: 100. Date: 3-23.
- Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill, 125 Ernest Barrett Parkway, Marietta. Score: 91. Date: 3-23.
- Villa Italian Kitchen, 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta. Score: 80. Date: 3-23.
- Cool Beans Coffee Roasters - Base, 31 Mill Street, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-22.
- Thai Cafe, 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. Score: 97. Date: 3-22.
- Social At Vinings, 2401 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 90. Date: 3-22.
- Miyako Hibachi Sushi & Steakhouse, 1025 East West Connector, Austell. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- JR Crickets, 4479 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 93. Date: 3-22.
- Los Magueys Mexican Restaurant, 2404 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- Pizza Legion, 745 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. Score: 96. Date: 3-22.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 732 Cherokee Street NE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- First Brazilian BBQ, 1458 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-22.
- Queen Tea, 3625 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta. Score: 95. Date: 3-22.
- Gorin's Cafe at Galleria, 400 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. Score: 96. Date: 3-21.
- Domino's Pizza #5739, 2146 Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 96. Date: 3-21.
- Chef Advantage, 975 Cobb Place Boulevard, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.
- Gaston Street Eats Co and Catering - Base, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.
- Pappasito's Cantina, 2788 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta. Score: 99. Date: 3-21.
- The Cheezy Truck - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.
- Gaston Street Eats Company - Mobile, 1200 Ernest Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.
- 101 Bagel Cafe, 4811 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.
- Gabriel's Cafe, 225 Town Park Drive NW, Kennesaw. Score: 100. Date: 3-21.
- Cenacle The, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 3-18.
- Soul Food Train Eatery, 585 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-18.
- El Volcan Restaurante, 371 Pat Mell Road, Marietta. Score 82. Date: 3-18.
- Bowlero Austell, 2750 Austell Road SW, Marietta. Score: 90. Date: 3-18.
- Bowl Lab, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-18
- Dough in the Box Donuts, 2799 Veterans MEmorial Hwy. Score: 89. Date: 3-18.
- Sabrosita Antojitos Y Paleteria, 2142 S. Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna. Score: 82. Date: 3-18.
- Hibachi & BBQ, 2856 Delk Road, Marietta. Score: 100. Date: 3-18.
- Cafe Comma, 3621 Vinings Slope SE, Atlanta. Score: 100. Date: 3-18.
- Wendy's of Powder Springs, 55 Powder Springs. Score: 100. Date: 3-18.
- The Cenacle 2 Go - Base, 2844 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. Score: 99. Date: 3-18.
